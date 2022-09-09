ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay calls it ‘madness’ that Biden has failed to declare climate emergency

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzDNO_0hnY4v4z00

There’s a scene in the 2021 climate satire Don’t Look Up where a pair of scientists warn the US president, played by Meryl Streep, that there’s a 99.78 per cent chance an asteroid will plow into the Earth. It will cause mass death and “mile-high tsunamis”.

Her response? Well, it’s technically not a sure thing, so now is the time for the country to “sit tight and assess” rather than, you know, do anything. The scene was supposed to be a joke.

Now, Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay, says the White House is doing much the same in real life when it comes to the climate crisis. We know the Earth is increasingly in peril and despite a $369bn climate-action funding package , President Joe Biden hasn’t taken the kind of radical action many experts say is needed to avert the worst impacts, the director says.

“Climate emergency is not symbolic,” the filmmaker told a virtual crowd on Thursday at an event organized by the climate activist group Declare Emergency.

“It opens up executive powers that are very important to what we need right now.”

To avoid such action, he added, was “stark, raving madness”.

“It’s indicative of the fact that you can tell, these people do not get it,” Mr McKay said.

To shake lawmakers into action, Declare Emergency, whose protest blocked traffic on the major Washington DC freeway I-495 in July , is planning two weeks of mass mobilisation next month in the capital, with the singular goal of getting Mr Biden to put the US on climate emergency footing.

“Our government continues to do next to nothing,” group member Paul Severance said at the event.

Another speaker, Ash Engle, an Oklahoma-based organizer with Ikiya Collective, a climate activism group that works in the US Southwest, argued that leaders are failing to stop the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure. These projects both harm frontline communities and add more planet-heating emissions, she argued.

“People who live in privileged places have the luxury of being unimpacted by these decisions,” Ms Engle said. “We don’t have that option…They’re really planning to create a lot of sacrifice zones in communities like mine.”

The event also highlighted projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline , 304-miles of gas infrastructure through Appalachia, as proof of the disconnect between what Democrats say and do on environmental issues.

Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia bargained with his fellow Democrats to secure a promise that the controversial pipeline would be completed after years of local opposition, as well as securing expedited approval for other fossil fuel projects around the country, an agreement critics labelled a “ deal with the devil ” for the climate.

The Democrat has received more than $331,000 from natural gas companies this election cycle, according to The New York Times .

In response to such contradictory climate policy, speakers at the Declare Emergency event said one of the best strategies is non-violent direct action, using physical demonstrations and in-your-face protest to spur change, even if it meant blocking infrastructure or getting arrested.

“This is the moment to put our flesh, our blood, our treasure, our reputation, everything on the line,” Mr McKay said.

Also at the event was Peter Kalmus, a Nasa climate scientist and activist, who often engages in such actions including chaining himself to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building in Los Angeles earlier this year. He said that direct action is one of the best ways to take a stand.

“You will thank me later,” he told the crowd at the Declare Emergency event. “It is the most liberating thing. If you’re concerned about climate change, if you love your kids, if you’re concerned about the trees and the coral reefs and the future of humanity, if you’re fed up and have all these climate emotions, the most liberating thing you can do is risk arrest.”

He also said that it helps him combat climate despair.

“You’ll be joining the ranks of the most courageous, big-hearted human beings on Earth right now that are taking risks for other people,” he said. “The feeling of solidarity that you get from doing that, the feeling of not holding yourself back anymore, is a beautiful thing.”

President Biden has described the climate crisis as an emergency, and has made cutting emissions a major part of his agenda. However he has stopped short of formally declaring a national climate emergency - a distinct legal step that would open up additional measures for the White House to take action without waiting on Congress.

“Let me be clear, climate change is an emergency,” Mr Biden said in July, standing before a former coal plant that was being converted into a renewable energy facility in Somerset, Massachusetts. “In the coming weeks, I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal official government actions, through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders, and regulatory power that a president possesses.”

The climate-fighting portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed in August, are estimated to put the US on a path to cut 40 per cent of domestic carbon emissions by 2030. However this falls short of the 50-52 per cent emissions reductions target that the US committed to under the Paris Agreement.

In July, the White House rolled out a relatively modest package of climate executive actions that increased funding for Federal Emergency Management Agency climate resilience programmes, low-income home energy grants, and support for the offshore wind industry.

Comments / 179

mattwhodat
3d ago

Pretty sure the actors in this movie leave a bigger carbon footprint than most with all their jet flying to and fro. Did this thought not occur to him or the author of this ridiculous article. Maybe they should lead by example.

Reply(9)
78
SurfCityTim
3d ago

Some people really believe that the earth never changed. It’s been evolving for millions of years. At one point all the continents were connected. It’s all about money at this point

Reply(10)
46
Barbara Moore
3d ago

so now a movie director is an expert or are we hanging on every word of an irrelevant trying to be authority. we all got opinions lol

Reply(4)
38
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
HuffPost

Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.

Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.) In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Kalmus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Mckay
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Infrastructure#Emergency Management#Renewable Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Declare Emergency#I 495
Reason.com

President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others

Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy