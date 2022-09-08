Read full article on original website
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee,...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
"I wouldn't be worried about that one," McConnell said of American democracy, according to NBC News.
Defeated GOP Extremist Laura Loomer: 'I'm Not Conceding, Because I'm A Winner!'
Extremist Laura Loomer lost a Florida GOP primary challenge against House incumbent Dan Webster on Tuesday ― but she didn’t quite see it that way. (Watch the clip below.) “I”m not conceding, because I’m a winner!” Loomer yelled, baselessly alleging that she was a victim of election fraud.
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly lied about the existence of widespread election fraud over the past few years, describing it as a fundamental attack on the American republic. Now, though? It’s apparently a big joke. In a video featuring Greene and former Georgia congressional candidate Mallory Staples...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Arizona GOP Candidate Appeared To Admit To Committing Voter Fraud As A Teen
Abraham Hamadeh says he’d “prosecute crimes of the rigged 2020 election.” But in 2008, he seemingly admitted to committing an election-related crime.
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'
Mick Mulvaney said he hopes Donald Trump does not run for presidential reelection in 2024. He said said he thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in 2024. "We can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney said.
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” — including possibly embarking on a White House bid of her own. “It is something that I am thinking about,” she said last week....
House Incumbents Being Ousted at Record Rates; It's Worse for Republicans
Newly drawn district lines have played a role in why Republican incumbents are losing, but the biggest factor might be Donald Trump.
