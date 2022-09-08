ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Keir Starmer reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uLiu_0hnY4qfM00

Keir Starmer has issued a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, 8 September.

The Labour leader issued a video tribute, praising the Queen's "special, personal relationship" with the nation.

"As we mourn her loss we should also treasure her life. Our longest-serving and greatest-ever monarch... In crisis she reassured us," Sir Keir said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers

Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.Noting that during her 70-year reign she counseled 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents, Mr Trump wrote that spending time with her was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”.“Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say,” he says in the article.Recalling a specific...
POTUS
The Independent

Queen’s coffin lies in rest at Edinburgh after late monarch leaves beloved Balmoral for final time

Tens of thousands of mourners lined roads across Scotland to watch the Queen’s coffin being carried to Edinburgh after the late monarch left Balmoral for the final time.Silent, sombre and respectful crowds gathered along the streets, by bridges and in village and city centres to pay their respects to Elizabeth II as the royal procession, led by a hearse carrying the oak coffin draped with the Scottish standard, completed a six-and-a-half-hour journey from her residence in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On arrival, it was greeted by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who bowed their heads as a...
U.K.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing...
U.K.
The Independent

Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunion

The new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appeared side by side in a reunion on Saturday (10 September), following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.The reportedly feuding brothers, together with their wives Princess Kate and Meghan, viewed floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle and spoke to well-wishers in their first public appearance altogether since the Queen’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.According to a royal source, Prince William extended the invitation to Prince Harry to appear publicly together as he believed it was “an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death.Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Banita Ranow, 28, was among the crowd on the Long Walk and said she heard Kate tell the children next to her what her youngest son, Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.She said Kate told the children: “Louis said ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’.”Ms Ranow...
CELEBRITIES
