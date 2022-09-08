ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Tumwater school paraprofessionals authorize strike Sept. 12 if contract not reached

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AP4Q_0hnY4kcE00

The Tumwater School District paraprofessionals have voted to authorize a strike if a contract agreement isn’t reached by Sunday, Sept. 11. The strike would start Monday.

Members of the Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals have organized a rally alongside teachers and community members for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the district office.

Tumwater schools spokesperson Laurie Wiedenmeyer said the news came as a surprise to the district. They met with union leaders last week and again this week to negotiate but have yet to come to an agreement.

“The district bargaining team remains committed to bargaining in good faith to work toward an agreement with our paraprofessionals,” she said.

Paraprofessionals, also known as para-educators, are often in classroom positions working one-on-one with students.

“Our paraprofessionals are vital members of our team and we are committed to reaching an agreement with TAP that is both sustainable and supports paraprofessionals’ priorities in this bargaining process,” Wiedenmeyer said.

TAP sent out a news release following the vote at a general membership meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The release includes statements from co-presidents Jen Monson and Megan Ready, who said the district doesn’t value paraprofessionals and won’t pay living wages.

“We love our students and give them our very best every day,” the release says. “We are looking for a commitment from the school district to our students, to our community, and to our paraprofessionals. Living wages are about respect and dignity.”

According to the 2021-2022 TAP contract and salary schedule, paraprofessionals make anywhere from $20.91 to $24.83 an hour, depending on years of experience.

The release says there are 90 paraprofessionals in the Tumwater School District, with 25 positions currently unfilled. The union’s current contract expired Aug. 31.

Wiedenmeyer sent an email to Tumwater parents on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to address the situation. She said the district has contacted leadership of the Tumwater Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, to see if their members will be crossing picket lines on Monday, Sept. 12. If both groups’ members conduct a work stoppage, school will be canceled, she said.

She said the district will communicate with families as soon as they know if school will be canceled, and backup plans should be made for schoolchildren just in case. Athletics and other after-school activities will likely continue as scheduled, but parents will be notified as soon as possible if that changes.

She said the district is confident an agreement will be reached soon.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Tumwater, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wages#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Chronicle

Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot

Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
CHEHALIS, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
3K+
Followers
127
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy