Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process
Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
AAA: Crude prices continue to fall, pushing pump prices lower
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.97, a decline of 12 cents compared to a week ago. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.72, down 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.89, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.
Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
Traffic Alert: Ramp closures to begin at I-481 interchange with Thruway in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of scheduled ramp closures at the Interstate 481 interchange with the New York State Thruway at Exit 6 beginning Monday, September 12, in the Town of DeWitt, the State Department of Transportation announced. The closures are...
Crash in Van Buren closes all lanes of NY 690 southbound
VAN BUREN, N.Y. — A crash in Van Buren has caused all lanes of NY 690 south to close, the Department of Transportation said on Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. between Downer Street Road, NY 3, and Van Buren Road. This is an ongoing incident...
After using rain gear on Sunday you may have to turn the heat back on later next week
SYRACUSE, NY- After a sunny and warm Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s across CNY, our weather pattern will be changing beginning on Sunday. High pressure is still in control of our weather for the rest of tonight. Heading into Sunday is when the area of...
Gardening Update: Crevice gardening with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features crevice gardening in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Weekend weather starts out wonderfully but ends with some wet conditions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Outside of some patchy valley fog through sunrise it will be a tranquil and comfortable night. Be sure to check out the nearly FULL MOON in the southern and southeastern sky. An area of high pressure is the reason for our clear night and mostly sunny sky...
Iconic comedian, actor Adam Sandler bringing comedy show to Turning Stone in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the world’s most iconic comedians, Adam Sandler, is bringing his unique brand of comedy and song to Central New York with a tour stop at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in October. Over the past 30 years, Adam Sandler has obtained phenomenal success...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 9
It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 1" consisted of some teams getting blown out of water. CBA ran past Utica Proctor 44-6. Fayetteville-Manlius smoked Watertown 49-0. Check out must-see highlights from Monroe-Woodbury/CNS and Central Valley Academy/Homer in this episode of Friday Night lights.
