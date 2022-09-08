MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (3-1-0, 0-0-0 BIG EAST) earned its third-consecutive victory on Friday night, posting a 3-0 win over Michigan at Valley Fields. "I thought we played very, very well," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "We decided at halftime that we would reiterate what we wanted to do so that they would have to change and not us, and I thought we did fantastic in the second half. When we got a little fatigued, we made some substitutions and I thought the guys that came in did a good job. We went to Michigan a few years ago and lost 3-0, so I'm really happy."

