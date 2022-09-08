Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gomarquette.com
No. 23 Volleyball sweeps Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – The No. 23 Marquette University women's volleyball team hit a season-best .418 in a 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Milwaukee on Sunday at the Al McGuire Center. Aubrey Hamilton and Hattie Bray each led the Golden Eagles (6-1) with eight kills, while Bray also hit .667 with a pair of blocks. Marquette never trailed in the first and third sets on its way to its second sweep of the season.
gomarquette.com
MSOC Takes Down Michigan 3-0
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (3-1-0, 0-0-0 BIG EAST) earned its third-consecutive victory on Friday night, posting a 3-0 win over Michigan at Valley Fields. "I thought we played very, very well," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "We decided at halftime that we would reiterate what we wanted to do so that they would have to change and not us, and I thought we did fantastic in the second half. When we got a little fatigued, we made some substitutions and I thought the guys that came in did a good job. We went to Michigan a few years ago and lost 3-0, so I'm really happy."
gomarquette.com
XC Men and Women Take Fourth at Phoenix Invitational
GREEN BAY – Friday evening the Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Phoenix Invitational hosted by the UW-Green Bay. Both the MU men and women finished in fourth place as a team. The meet began with the women's 6k race. Reigning BIG EAST athlete...
Comments / 0