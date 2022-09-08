ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

CATS LSU football gameday transportation service returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CATS roundtrip service to LSU’s campus for all 2022 home football games returns for Saturday’s matchup between the tigers and jaguars. The Touchdown TRAX service will begin taking fans to campus three hours before each game gets underway. For one hour following each game, the service will then take fans back to their original location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Businesses prepare for the rush of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As sports fans get ready for a busy game day, businesses are getting ready for big crowds. The Printing Source is a custom printing shop in Baton Rouge, taking order after order. “Busy, phone ringing off the hook, people in and out throughout the day....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU, Southern unite for historic matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1) 65-17 in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron. LSU scored 37 points in the opening quarter, which is the most points scored in a quarter in school history. Quarterback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has its home opener in historic fashion by hosting Southern for the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

