Here's what the lyrics of the British national anthem will change to

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The British National Anthem 'God Save the Queen' will change following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the 96-year-old Queen had passed at her home in Scotland. For 70 years, most UK and Commonwealth citizens have never known another monarch or national anthem.

But that all will change as Queen Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, takes over as the new monarch.

The British National Anthem dates back to the 18th century and was initially written as 'God Save the King' as King George II was the ruling monarch.

But as female monarchs took power the lyrics were changed to reflect that, subbing out 'Queen' for 'King' and 'her' for 'him'.

Now, to suit King Charles III, the lyrics will become 'God Save the King'.

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King!

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death was announcement, people standing outside of Buckingham Palace began singing 'God Save the King' commemorating the new King of the UK.

