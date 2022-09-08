SEATTLE - Temperatures on Friday warmed into the upper 70s above average. And if it wasn't for the hazy skies, we probably would've warmed into the low 80s. Overnight, we're mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s for the metro area with cooler lows to the south. And because most coastal communities didn't deal with much haze during the day, they'll hold onto some warmth as highs Friday were much warmer than the rest of Western WA.

