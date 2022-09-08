Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: One more day of fire danger, bad air quality
SEATTLE - Air quality remains poor around the North Sound region today, but we're already seeing improving conditions for Central and South Puget Sound. Smoke will clear for much of Puget Sound by Monday morning, but haze will continue for communities immediately surrounding wildfires (like the Bolt Creek Fire along the King/Snohomish County line).
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
q13fox.com
FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish. FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
q13fox.com
Smoke and haze continue this weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures on Friday warmed into the upper 70s above average. And if it wasn't for the hazy skies, we probably would've warmed into the low 80s. Overnight, we're mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s for the metro area with cooler lows to the south. And because most coastal communities didn't deal with much haze during the day, they'll hold onto some warmth as highs Friday were much warmer than the rest of Western WA.
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Smoke set to envelop Seattle as heat and wildfire danger increases this weekend
Wildfires from the north will likely bring hazy skies and worst air quality to Seattle this weekend, as windy weather and increased temperatures raise concerns across Western Washington. This will be another hot weekend, bringing temperatures into the low 80s on Friday, and the low 90s by Saturday. Wildfire risk...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup
Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
rentonreporter.com
Wildfire smoke and high-risk fire conditions likely over the weekend
King County and much of the Puget Sound is under a “red flag” warning for critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. From noon Sept. 9 until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. These are perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
q13fox.com
How a late spring is impacting this year's pumpkin season in Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - It’s almost time for pumpkin-picking season in western Washington, but when you head out to get your pumpkins this fall, you may notice some differences in price and size due to this year’s late spring, which delayed planting for some farmers. Some of the fields...
q13fox.com
Tropical Storm Kay: SoCal drenched with rain, hit by gusty winds
After a historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, a storm moved in and brought relief as conditions shifted from hot and dry to hot and humid. Saturday's forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25...
Comments / 0