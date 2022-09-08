ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: One more day of fire danger, bad air quality

SEATTLE - Air quality remains poor around the North Sound region today, but we're already seeing improving conditions for Central and South Puget Sound. Smoke will clear for much of Puget Sound by Monday morning, but haze will continue for communities immediately surrounding wildfires (like the Bolt Creek Fire along the King/Snohomish County line).
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
q13fox.com

FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish. FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."...
KREM2

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
q13fox.com

Smoke and haze continue this weekend across Western Washington

SEATTLE - Temperatures on Friday warmed into the upper 70s above average. And if it wasn't for the hazy skies, we probably would've warmed into the low 80s. Overnight, we're mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s for the metro area with cooler lows to the south. And because most coastal communities didn't deal with much haze during the day, they'll hold onto some warmth as highs Friday were much warmer than the rest of Western WA.
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup

Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
rentonreporter.com

Wildfire smoke and high-risk fire conditions likely over the weekend

King County and much of the Puget Sound is under a “red flag” warning for critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. From noon Sept. 9 until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. These are perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
