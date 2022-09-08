Read full article on original website
KUOW
Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday
You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
Amid numerous teacher strikes, one Seattle charter reveals how their ship is sailing smoothly
With enrollment dropping and teachers striking across the Puget Sound, some schools are avoiding these problems, including Impact charter school Seattle Salish Sea Elementary. A complaint among teachers currently striking is about classroom student-to-teacher ratios, with some classrooms in the area reaching well over 25 students to teachers. At Salish Sea Elementary, they have two teachers in the classroom in order to allow each student to thrive and get the attention that they need, Alex Harwoods, an official at Seattle Sea Salish Elementary, said.
KXLY
WA teachers strikes highlight school funding, staffing woes
Pay is just one point of contention in negotiations between striking Seattle teachers and the state’s largest school district. But the growing responsibilities for teachers and schools – and their growing budgets – could force another statewide reckoning on school funding. Most of the money Seattle Public...
Seattle superintendent: 'tremendous progress' to end strike
SEATTLE (AP) — On the third day of a teacher strike in Seattle on Friday, picketing staff members at Hazel Wolf K-8 compared their stats. Some had logged 35,000 steps. Jessica Thomashow, a third-grade teacher, noted that she’d walked the equivalent of a half-marathon each day. “The first day was rough,” said Carrie Widener, a special education teacher. “You can’t imagine what it does to your body to walk up and down the sidewalk for eight hours. But your body adjusts, and we feel strongly about what we’re doing.” The strike — over issues that include class size, support for special education students and those who are learning English, and pay — has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for some 49,000 students. But Superintendent Brent Jones said in a video message to families Friday that Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association had made “tremendous progress” toward ending it. The sides were prepared to bargain through the weekend, and a decision on whether to begin classes Monday was expected over the weekend.
thestand.org
Strike updates | Emergency ending | $31M for Laxman | 4 insane boys
► From KOMO — Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a third day as teachers strike marches on — As they did on Thursday, teachers plan to picket again Friday around Seattle as contract negotiations continue between the union and the district. The Stand (Sept. 8) — 6,000...
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
townandtourist.com
30 Top Black-Owned Restaurants In Seattle, WA (Picked by a Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When you’re in Seattle, there’s somewhere good to eat on nearly every block. It has been ranked as one of the top 10 cities in America for foodies and black-owned restaurants are an essential part of Seattle’s food scene. This community stays true to flavorful recipes, fresh ingredients, and great hospitality. So, what are the best black-owned restaurants in Seattle?
travellemming.com
Is Seattle Safe in 2022? (Honest Info From a Local)
If you want to visit the Emerald City, asking yourself ‘is Seattle safe?’ is an important question. Between the pandemic, crime statistics, and media portrayals, there’s a lot of information to sift through to get to the truth about Seattle’s safety. This applies to both visitors and potential residents.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department ‘screwed’ as ‘catastrophic’ losses continue
As the city of Seattle experiences historically high crime, its police department continues to dwindle and recruitment efforts continue to fail. One former King County Sheriff puts it bluntly: “we’re screwed.”. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) lost six officers in August, according to a police source, bringing the...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Top 3 Candidates for the Seattle Police Chief Post Announced by Mayor Harrell
Seattle’s hunt for a new police chief, which began over two years after the prior chief retired, has narrowed down to three contenders, two of whom are already employed by the department. Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Deputy Chief Kevin Hall were named as the three contenders for Seattle’s permanent Chief of Police by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
q13fox.com
Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17
SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified. Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules. According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, September 9, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, September 9, 2022. Test kits are still readily available from the state https://sayyescovidhometest.org/. Expiration dates on some tests have been extended. You can review the list of COVID tests granted extensions on the Federal Drug Administration webpage: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list. King county cases. Cases in...
police1.com
Social media post by Wash. police about relaxed drug laws ignites debate
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department turned to Facebook Sept. 1 to show the public a situation they encountered where two suspects appeared to be passed out in a car after smoking fentanyl. "We really just want to let people know that this is not only...
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
seattlemedium.com
Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police
Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
q13fox.com
How a late spring is impacting this year's pumpkin season in Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - It’s almost time for pumpkin-picking season in western Washington, but when you head out to get your pumpkins this fall, you may notice some differences in price and size due to this year’s late spring, which delayed planting for some farmers. Some of the fields...
KUOW
Inslee announces Covid-19 state of emergency will end Oct. 31
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and the state of emergency will be lifted by Oct. 31. “We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said in a press release.
