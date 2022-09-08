ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan’s children become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfAJD_0hnY30Fy00
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor with his parents in 2019 Photograph: Toby Melville/PA

The death of the Queen means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince – a title that his mother, Meghan, had suggested was denied to him because of his race.

His younger sister, Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess after the death and the accession of her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, to the throne.

Meghan had spoken during an interview last year with the US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey of her shock at being told Archie would not get police protection because he did not have a title, and suggested that the decision was taken because of his mixed race.

The Sussexes indicated in the interview that they had expected Archie would be given the title of prince after Charles acceded the throne, but that they had been told that protocols would be changed – in line with Charles’s wish for a slimmed-down monarchy – so that the child would be excluded from becoming an HRH and prince.

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title HRH and prince or princess.

At the time Archie was born, he was the great-grandchild of a sovereign, not a grandchild. But to prevent him from becoming a prince, the King would have to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

Asked in the Winfrey interview if Archie being a prince was important to her, Meghan had replied: “If it meant he was going to be safe, then of course.” This was said against the backdrop of extended members of the royal family not having an automatic right to police security.

George V’s declaration meant that only Prince George, as a great-grandson of the monarch down the direct line of succession to the throne, was originally entitled to be a prince, as he is the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

Comments / 42

Kendall - Aztlan Horrocks
3d ago

I wish people would cease the race hustling, the science is in, theres only one surviving humanoid race on this planet, Homo sapiens, us, all of us albeit with many divergent ethnicities therein, we will never over come our ‘cherished prejudices’ till we start getting it right, stare reality in the eyes & embrace the facts of our shared humanity then move past centuries old false beliefs and embrace the new age of knowledge & profound reappraisal

Reply
11
Petra Pena
3d ago

in my opinion Megan and Harry should be Exile and their kids taking off the line of succession because they don't deserve it for what they did to the queen they were very nasty to the royal family so I hope Charles we'll take away their titles once and for all for what they did to his mom

Reply(2)
11
SammyC2357
3d ago

Those kids are so far away from the throne it doesn't matter what their title is. 😵

Reply
13
