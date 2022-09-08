ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Chase M. Soucie, 26, of 24 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 6 with second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree failure to appear. Logan P. Cook, 30, of 23 W. Main St., was charged Sept. 7 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Eric S. Nelson, 47, 189 Alden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Zen Saleem, 29, 43 Maple St., West Haven, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to carry operator license, drive wrong way – divided highway ,traffic control signals, failure keep narc in org containter, pos control substance – first offense.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week

PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Nina T. Noga

Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Paul James Neill

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer

NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
New Britain Herald

El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington

NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences

NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road

BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
BERLIN, CT

