Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Olds Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Chase M. Soucie, 26, of 24 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 6 with second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree failure to appear. Logan P. Cook, 30, of 23 W. Main St., was charged Sept. 7 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
New Britain Herald
Man sentenced to prison for selling oxycodone from New Britain market
A citizen of the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to prison for selling drugs from a New Britain grocery store. Jose Lugo, also known as “Domi,” 34, faced sentencing on Thursday in federal court, in New Haven. There, he was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Eric S. Nelson, 47, 189 Alden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Zen Saleem, 29, 43 Maple St., West Haven, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to carry operator license, drive wrong way – divided highway ,traffic control signals, failure keep narc in org containter, pos control substance – first offense.
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials, first responders, veterans to gather in Central Park to honor 9-11 victims
NEW BRITAIN – City officials, first responders and veterans will gather in Central Park this Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and those who responded to the terrorist attacks on our country that day and thereafter. The city’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is set...
New Britain Herald
Paul James Neill
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
New Britain Herald
Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
New Britain Herald
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
New Britain Herald
Local groups, nonprofit give community a kind of ownership of Berlin Fair event
BERLIN – While the rides, competitions and entertainment are all coveted by attendees, it’s the non-profit, local groups that take part in the Berlin Fair that give the community a kind of ownership of the annual event. The Berlin Lions Club’s 73rd Annual Berlin Fair is set to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
New Britain Herald
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
New Britain Herald
Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences
NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
New Britain Herald
Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road
BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
New Britain Herald
Umunakwe promises no more home losses for CCSU after Devils fall to Sacred Heart 14-10
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a Week 1 loss at UConn, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were ready to kick off their conference schedule from the friendly confines of Arute Field. The Devils welcomed the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, who were also on the hunt for offensive results after being shut out at Lafayette a week ago.
New Britain Herald
CCSU football focused on slowing Scared Heart's Malik Grant in home opener
NEW BRITAIN – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Sacred Heart Pioneers open up their NEC slate Saturday night after both teams failed to find their finishing touch in Week 1 of the college football season. The Blue Devils went down the road for their FBS matchup...
New Britain Herald
Plainville loses quarterback to injury, drops season opener to Lewis Mills
BURLINGTON – Plainville head coach Tim Shea said the team has work to do after a 25-14 opening night loss to Lewis Mills on the road Thursday night, but they may have a little more on their plate this week after having to replace one of their most important players.
Comments / 0