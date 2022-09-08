For years, automotive manufacturers have designed tantalizing digital hypercars as part of the Vision Gran Turismo collaboration that gives us a glimpse of what they could do with no restrictions, no limitations on creativity or innovation. But those concepts have always remained just that- concepts. And these could only ever be experienced digitally… until now. The McLaren Solus GT is what happens when Mclaren takes off the kid gloves and lets loose, turning a Vision Gran Turismo concept into a real-life racer. McLaren didn't just discard the rule book on this one; it doused the thing in gasoline and set it on fire. Building the single-seater track-only hypercar around a new chassis and forgoing the turbocharged V8s that have been the brand's staple since its 2011 revival, the 2023 Solus GT supercar packs a race-derived naturally aspirated V10 with 829 horsepower and a redline beyond 10,000 rpm. Only 25 will be built, and none will be road legal, but as far as imagination being brought to life goes, McLaren has gifted us a real treat.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO