GM's Shark-Inspired Corvette Concept Is Hidden Away Where Few Can Ever See It
Since the Corvette was first introduced in 1953, Chevrolet's iconic sports car has become a symbol of American greatness. Gorgeous styling, a powerful V8, and, importantly, relative affordability, have always been cornerstones of the Corvette brand. These traits are still present in the latest iteration. Priced at $106,395, few cars can match the C8 Z06 at this price point.
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
fordauthority.com
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
2023 McLaren Solus GT
For years, automotive manufacturers have designed tantalizing digital hypercars as part of the Vision Gran Turismo collaboration that gives us a glimpse of what they could do with no restrictions, no limitations on creativity or innovation. But those concepts have always remained just that- concepts. And these could only ever be experienced digitally… until now. The McLaren Solus GT is what happens when Mclaren takes off the kid gloves and lets loose, turning a Vision Gran Turismo concept into a real-life racer. McLaren didn't just discard the rule book on this one; it doused the thing in gasoline and set it on fire. Building the single-seater track-only hypercar around a new chassis and forgoing the turbocharged V8s that have been the brand's staple since its 2011 revival, the 2023 Solus GT supercar packs a race-derived naturally aspirated V10 with 829 horsepower and a redline beyond 10,000 rpm. Only 25 will be built, and none will be road legal, but as far as imagination being brought to life goes, McLaren has gifted us a real treat.
1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
With the cost of new full-size trucks, it makes sense to shop used. Here's one Ford F-150 you should buy and one you should avoid. The post 1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
Defiant: Mercedes-AMG Won’t Ditch the Inline-Six or V-8
The mass transition towards electrification and ever-stringent emissions regulations make all future development of internal combustion engines harder to justify. However, not everyone is ready to make the switch to fully-electric propulsion and there are, of course, those who don’t believe EVs are a long-term solution, but rather a patchwork until a more viable solution comes along. With that said, Mercedes AMG is ready to address the issue by keeping its V-8 and possibly inline-six engines in production right until 2030.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Have Up To 12 Gigafactories, Producing 20 Million Electric Cars Per Year By 2030
Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to have 10 to 12 Gigafactories around the world, and that their production will be reaching 20 million EV units in 2030. How would this be possible?. Almost nobody doubts that that Tesla has become the leading electric vehicle company in the world. Most...
freightwaves.com
Truck stop logistics and the future of fuels
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are going inside and outside the pump as we look at how truck stops work and the tech behind the pump. We’ll learn about what the future holds for fuels and charging as well as what the truck stop of the near future will look like.
Carscoops
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
insideevs.com
The UltraTrek King E-Cheetah Is A Bonkers E-Bike With 18,000 Watts Of Power
I’m sure a lot of you would agree that electric bike performance is sort of getting out of hand. These days, we’re seeing electric bicycles capable of achieving speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and with thousands of watts of output. While at first, I was skeptical about the rules and regulations surrounding electric bicycles, now I’m perfectly onboard, as putting a kid on an e-bike like the one we’re about to talk about is a surefire recipe for disaster.
Here's How The Koenigsegg CC850 Manual Transmission Works
There are a lot of elements that make the Koenigsegg CC850 a special machine, but its transmission is one of the most fascinating parts. The gearbox has a clutch that allows a driver to operate things like a six-speed manual. But, there's also a slot in the gated layout that makes the transmission function as a nine-speed automatic. Engineering Explained shows how this complicated setup works in a new video.
Most Expensive State to Own a Car, Maybe
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where owning a car will be the most expensive.
CNET
Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats 2 Adults
Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday, called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. The scooter features a convertible rack system that lets you switch between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty ‘Death Wobble’ Plaintiffs Given Deadline For Class Action
Ford Super Duty owners have complained about a problem commonly known as “death wobble” for years now, or what is typically a violent shaking or wobbling that occurs while driving, generally at speeds above 50 miles-per-hour. The problem reportedly stems from defective suspension components, and spurred a lawsuit that was partially dismissed roughly one year ago because more than one plaintiff who had their truck repaired has not experienced this issue since the repairs were completed. Various other claims were also dismissed because they were filed by owners whose trucks were no longer under warranty when they were brought to the dealer for repairs. Now, a judge has given plaintiffs in the case a deadline to officially request class action, according to Action 9 News.
electrek.co
Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range
The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
MotorTrend Magazine
1968 GMC Truck Repurposed Into Apex-Shredding Track-Warrior
Some might call it evolution while others might argue adaptation, but either way, today's classic trucks are nothing like they were envisioned to be when built over 50 years ago. Back then, trucks like the Chevy C10 or its GMC cousin were designed and built by GM to work hard, haul cargo, and generally lead a tough life before being parked out back and replaced with a new truck. Some older trucks did get hot-rodded, but it's a relatively recent phenomenon that has these classic trucks of the '60s and '70s being made over into corner carving muscle trucks.
