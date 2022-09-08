Read full article on original website
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Olds Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
zip06.com
East Haven Football Takes Loss to Ledyard in Opener; Other Teams Begin Fall Season
The East Haven football team kicked off the 2022 season by playing a home game versus Ledyard on Sept. 9. The Yellowjackets took a 59-30 defeat versus Ledyard in a non-conference matchup at East Haven High School to start the year at 0-1. East Haven was in the game, trailing Ledyard 30-22 midway through the quarter, before the Colonels pulled way for the victory.
trumbulltimes.com
Woodstock Academy football player still in ICU after suffering seizure during game, coach says
ENFIELD — A Woodstock Academy football player was hospitalized Friday night after suffering a seizure during a game at Enfield High School, officials said. Football coach and Athletic Director Sean Saucier said the player, his son Braiden Saucier, remained in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday afternoon. His son...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Promise kept, Brandon Hutchison delivers St. Joseph upset victory, morale boost
TRUMBULL — Late in the third quarter on this steam bath of a Saturday afternoon, Brandon Hutchison inched back toward his 10-yard line to set up for another punt return. “A defensive a battle!” the 5-foot-9, 170-pound St. Joseph senior yelled over at a sleepy group of media on the sidelines.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Six Run Inning, Not Enough for Sixth Straight Win for Patriots
Hartford, Connecticut – The Somerset Patriots (81-49) ended their final road trip of the regular season with an 8-7 loss vs. the Hartford Yard Goats (73-58) on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots scored the game’s first run on an Andres Chaparro sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. From that...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Bristol Press
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
New Britain Herald
Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road
BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
Eyewitness News
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. “I was walking around with my...
New Britain Herald
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Bristol Press
St. Paul falls to Seymour behind Drezek's six touchdown performance
The St. Paul Falcons simply couldn’t stop the big play air attack Saturday afternoon during their loss to the Seymour Wildcats. Wildcats quarterback Caden Drezek dismantled and frustrated the Falcons secondary throughout the contest, beating St. Paul deep for six touchdowns as Seymour cruised to a 48-6 victory over the Falcons.
Another convincing win feels cathartic: ‘It looks like Syracuse football is back’ (what they’re saying)
East Hartford, Conn. — Syracuse football is 2-0 following a 48-14 victory at Connecticut on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Here’s what social media is saying after the Orange’s win:. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Syracuse’s offense is starting to sing again, and Garrett...
New Britain Herald
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
NewsTimes
Plan b restaurant coming to downtown Hartford with burgers, beer and bourbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Plan b, a Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis on burgers, beer and bourbon, is about to have its first Hartford city address. The newest location will join the restaurant lineup in Hartford's Front Street development, taking over...
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
New Britain Herald
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
New Britain Herald
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
