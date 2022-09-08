Read full article on original website
610KONA
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
610KONA
Statewide Alert for Missing Yakima 4-Year-Old
(Yakima, WA) -- Yakima Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy known only as Lucien. The boy was last seen Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray says in the past 24 hours, around 100 people have searched for the boy. Yakima County Sheriff's Office has now deployed their Search and Rescue team to handle the official search, and have been out on Buchanan Lake along with a nearby river looking for the child. Authorities have issued a statewide alert for the boy.
610KONA
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
610KONA
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
610KONA
ODFW Approves Lethal Removal Of Horsehoe Pack Wolves
Late last week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gave approval to a plan to kill wolves from the Horseshoe Pack. ODFW said non-lethal measures failed to stop depredations in Umatilla County, leading to the authorization. The agency will provide a limited duration kill permit to the impacted producer that is valid until October 7th, and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves. The producer requested the permit after ODFW confirmed two depredation events on a private land grazing allotment within three weeks, resulting in two dead calves. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules.
610KONA
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
610KONA
This Central Washington State Fair Discount Code Will Save You Cash
The Central Washington State Fair is back and better than ever from September 23 through October 2 in Yakima. This year’s lineup includes country, pop, comedy, rock, and comedy and you can save 25% on tickets with a special discount code from us!. Here’s how it works:. For...
