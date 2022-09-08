Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
luxury-houses.net
Privately Gated Estate in Argyle on 5+ Sprawling Acres with Mature Trees and Tranquil Setting Seeks $3.295 Million
The Estate in Argyle, a stunning home with tranquil setting and a stocked pond offering outdoor oasis with ample covered area with fireplace and both a barbecue and smoker perfect for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1000 Roadrunner Rd, Argyle, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Argyle.
Centurion Buys Ranch in Gunter with an Eye on Access to Sherman Chip Plants
Once again, the smallest of tech products are creating big plans in housing from Centurion American Development Group. The Farmers Branch-based developer has taken advantage of plans to build semiconductor plants near Sherman by recently buying a 500-acre property in the Grayson County city of Gunter. Centurion plans to build...
rejournals.com
Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie
On behalf of Molto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in Summer 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion
The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
What Kind of Job Do I Need to Afford That Home in D-FW? This Study Has Answers
Do you remember when you’d drive around high-end neighborhoods and marvel at the luxury homes with football-field-sized yards?. You’d ask yourself: “What kind of job do you have to have to afford that kind of living?”. Well, STORAGECafé just so happened to do a recent study on...
streetfoodblog.com
Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
RELATED PEOPLE
dmagazine.com
With New Zoning Request, Moving GAF Shingle Plant Out of West Dallas is in the City’s Hands
The company that operates the GAF shingle factory in West Dallas officially filed paperwork this week with the city that indicates its intention to vacate the property that has been its home for almost 80 years. Community members began demanding its exit earlier this year, saying the emissions from the...
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Ranks Near Bottom in Average Home Lot Size
The size of a home lot in DFW is far below the national average, putting a damper on the stereotype that ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’. Texas ranked close to the bottom, 46th out of 50, for having one of the smallest lot sizes per square foot in the country, according to a new study conducted by Angi, an online home services company. Using data from Zillow, the company estimated the average lot size in each state and major metro area based on more than 390,000 single-family home listings.
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
dallasexpress.com
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
Comments / 1