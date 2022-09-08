ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit

Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West

The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals

The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
ClutchPoints

Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken action after home plate umpire Ted Barrett was asked to check pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday’s game between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that the Guardians contacted MLB in reference to the incident. Barrett checked Karinchak for foreign substances in the […] The post Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
theScore

Pujols ties A-Rod for 4th all time with 696th career HR

St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols continued his march toward history Saturday by blasting his 696th career home run, moving him into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on baseball's all-time list. Player Years Career HR 1 Barry Bonds 1986-2007 762 2 Henry Aaron 1954-1976 755 3 Babe...
ClutchPoints

Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game

We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via Andrew Mason)
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker points to stat sheet in defense of struggling Kenley Jansen

With September baseball heating up and the Atlanta Braves back to chasing the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East division, more focus will be spent on the struggles of Braves closer Kenley Jansen. The veteran reliever certainly did not do much in preventing himself from catching even more heat from frustrated Braves fans when he blew a save in Atlanta’s 8-7 road loss to the Seattle Mariners Sunday.
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
