ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer, 75, who died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Randy Courville officiating the services.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO