Lucy Vincent Menard
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lucy Vincent Menard, 85, was held at 10 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Sensat officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was held at David Funeral Home...
Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mona Faye Hebert Mestayer, 75, who died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Randy Courville officiating the services.
