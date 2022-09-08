ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters. The event will take place at Columbia...
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WTGS

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
Aiken Standard

Western store TumbleWeed rolls into Aiken

Bringing Western culture and style to the South is something Jessica Reeves hopes to accomplish with her new Western-theme apparel store. Located on 216 Park Ave. in downtown Aiken, TumbleWeed aims to meet the need for people who love Western culture. The store, which has only been open since July, has seen a lot of business during its short time.
The Post and Courier

How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use

LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
Donate blood to save lives during Sickle Cell Awareness Month!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is calling on you to donate blood to help save lives!. Curtis spoke with Vesha Jamison with the Red Cross about how important it is for people, especially Black blood donors, to take the time and give blood to patients in need.
The Post and Courier

SC health care provider reports data breach

COLUMBIA — Genesis Health Care patients' personal information was compromised in an early April data breach. An internal investigation that concluded July 13 found some of the Columbia-based nonprofit health care provider's files were accessed or removed without authorization between January and April, according to a company statement. The...
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
News19 WLTX

'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials say they have been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. According to officials, the City of Columbia will continue to spray for adult mosquitoes through the remainder of the season. City officials say residents are urged to...
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
WRDW-TV

46th Annual Aiken’s Makin’ wraps up

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vendors from across the Southeast sat spread out on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken on Saturday for Aiken’s Makin’. Tastes of ice cream and smells of freshly made candles fill the air. Sounds from a duck call do too. It is the people who...
