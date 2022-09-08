Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
abccolumbia.com
Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters. The event will take place at Columbia...
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WTGS
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western store TumbleWeed rolls into Aiken
Bringing Western culture and style to the South is something Jessica Reeves hopes to accomplish with her new Western-theme apparel store. Located on 216 Park Ave. in downtown Aiken, TumbleWeed aims to meet the need for people who love Western culture. The store, which has only been open since July, has seen a lot of business during its short time.
The Post and Courier
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
abccolumbia.com
Donate blood to save lives during Sickle Cell Awareness Month!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is calling on you to donate blood to help save lives!. Curtis spoke with Vesha Jamison with the Red Cross about how important it is for people, especially Black blood donors, to take the time and give blood to patients in need.
The Post and Courier
SC health care provider reports data breach
COLUMBIA — Genesis Health Care patients' personal information was compromised in an early April data breach. An internal investigation that concluded July 13 found some of the Columbia-based nonprofit health care provider's files were accessed or removed without authorization between January and April, according to a company statement. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
House fire leads to rescue near Columbia; two hospitalized
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A fire that led to one rescue and two hospitalizations at a home northeast of Columbia on Sunday is now under investigation as officials work to determine what happened. A spokesperson for Columbia Fire said crews were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road,...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials say they have been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. According to officials, the City of Columbia will continue to spray for adult mosquitoes through the remainder of the season. City officials say residents are urged to...
WLTX.com
South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
abccolumbia.com
9/11 remembrance ceremony to take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will take place this Sunday and you can take part to pay your respects. The musical prelude starts at 8 am while the ceremony itself begins at 8:40 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The event will honor not only the heroes...
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in neighborhoods for better electric power reliability
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will carry on with their tree trimming project this year. The activity will occur along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods and will be monitored by the City’s Certified Arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division. According to a press release by the City...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
The Post and Courier
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
WRDW-TV
46th Annual Aiken’s Makin’ wraps up
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vendors from across the Southeast sat spread out on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken on Saturday for Aiken’s Makin’. Tastes of ice cream and smells of freshly made candles fill the air. Sounds from a duck call do too. It is the people who...
Comments / 1