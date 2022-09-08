Read full article on original website
Alabama Poet Laureate visits Tuscaloosa for event Friday
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama hosted three poets from Alabama last week: Jaqueline Trimble, Kwoya Maples and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones. The event took place in the Camellia Room in Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. Each artist selected a piece of poetry and conveyed it through improvisational conversation...
Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County
RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo. The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the...
Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick announces retirement
Changes are coming to Stillman College. On Thursday the school announced that Stillman President Cynthia Warrick will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. She said she’s proud of everything she’s achieved at the small liberal arts college in her five years as president, including resolving financial challenges and increasing student engagement.
Outside The Huddle: Tuscaloosa Academy Transitions to the AHSAA
When Tuscaloosa Academy joined the AHSAA this fall, the tangible benefits were clear. In five road games this season, TA football is projected to travel 520 miles. Last season, as a member of the AISA, Tuscaloosa Academy football traveled 1,506 miles total among six road games. “The (Tuscaloosa Academy) community...
The Queen’s legacy: Alabama professor highlights Elizabeth II’s impact
TUSCALOOSA – People all over the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 after more than 70 years on the British throne. In all those years, she’s certainly made an impact, including in Tuscaloosa. University of Alabama British History Professor Lucy Kaufman Kaufman lived in...
Hale County hosts 15th annual disaster drill
GREENSBORO – More than 500 Hale County residents gathered in Greensboro on Thursday, Sept. 8 as part of a severe weather preparedness drill. The drill brought together 52 agencies from seven counties and offered instruction on important safety procedures. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency organized the event, which involved police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
Tuscaloosa City School Board discusses budget, 5-year plan
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education has begun discussing the five-year capital plan and the 2022-2023 fiscal budget. The board is currently proposing a budget of $252 million, but that number is expected to rise. That number includes a 4% pay raise for all employees and an increase in some step raises. It also includes buying 36 new school buses for $3.6 million.
Man accused of robbing same store at least twice arrested
A man accused of robbing the same Family Dollar at least twice is behind bars after getting arrested Thursday night. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two first-degree robbery charges, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is determining if could have done the same thing at the same place on several other occasions.
