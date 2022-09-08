New Paris — Interra Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service this year. And what better way to make a grand celebration than to also begin serving 90,000 members?. Grady Yoder became Interra’s 90,000th member when his parents, Fred and Jennifer Yoder, opened a Kids Club account in his name at the New Paris office. Grady funded the account with dollars he earned at the Kosciusko County 4-H Fair auction. “We knew that now was the perfect time for Grady to learn good saving habits,” shared Jennifer. “We turned to Interra because we trust them.”

NEW PARIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO