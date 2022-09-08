Read full article on original website
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, of Big Lake in rural Noble County, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home following an extended illness. She was born Jan. 5, 1936, to Monnie (McFarland) and Russell Hunt in Yale, Kentucky. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, A.K.A. “George Duncan.” He died in 2010.
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
North Webster Public Library Hosting Program On Scams
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library has a busy week planned, with programs for all ages. North Webster Police Chief Greg Church will be at NWCPL at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to talk about protecting oneself from a variety of different scams. Anyone is welcome to attend this program.
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951. She is survived by her three children, Katie Fisher, Syracuse, Eric Fisher, Syracuse and Brad (Jennifer Mishler), Leesburg; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Gail (Leonard) Crofford, Lake Village.
Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Sandra Lucile Murphy
Sandra Lucile Murphy died at Warsaw Meadows Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Gay and Bonnie (Williamson) Smith. Survivors include four sons: Shannon Geiger of Syracuse, Jeremy (Kristy) Geiger of Cromwell, Chris (Selena) Geiger of Wawaka and Troy (Jennifer) Geiger of Warsaw; eight grandchildren and a sister, Faye (Rodney) Smith-Shull.
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Sept. 17
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Lions Club will have a fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 17. It starts at noon and continues to 3 p.m. at the Claypool Lions Club Building, 201 W. Calhoun St. Carry-out only. Tenderloins are $9, and fish is $12 a pound. Sides of potato salad,...
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank, 82, Warsaw, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 4, 1940. She is survived by four siblings, Derek Brouwer (Sue), James (Martha), Barbara Straayer (Dan) and Diana DeGroot (Dennis); four daughters, Debra Marvel, Kimberly Turner, Robin Truitt (Wit) and Julie Heckaman Shepherd (Casey); and 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
21 Years Later, Local Ceremony Remembers 9/11
WARSAW – The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, transformed the United States and the world, but a lot has changed since then. A whole generation was not even born when 9/11 happened, Ken Locke, a member of the Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee, reflected in his address during the annual memorial ceremony.
Ruth Ann King
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. She married Barry D. King, who survives.
Catherine ‘Cathy’ Amelia Lee — UPDATED
Catherine “Cathy” Amelia (Bowles) Lee, 58, Mentone, died at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. She was born June 26, 1964. She married Tim Lee; he survives in Mentone. Cathy is also survived by her daughters, Ashley N. (Harry) Caudill, Silver Lake and Amanda...
Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival recently announced its contestants for the Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant. The pageant is part of the annual Apple Festival, which runs from Sep. 15-18 in Nappanee. Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College....
Accident Reports
2:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, on US 30 and east of CR 250E, near Warsaw. Drivers: Jordan Johnson, 26, 14th Street, Menominee, Mich., and Grayden Dunham, 20, Birch Tree Lane, Fort Wayne. Johnson’s vehicle rear-ended Dunham’s vehicle while traveling west on US 30. Damage up to $25,000. 6:08...
William D. Sailors
William D. Sailors, 72, South Bend, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in his home in South Bend. William was born May 30, 1950. William is survived by his son, William (Jennifer) Sailors Jr, South Bend; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Kessler, Donaldson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (Dave) Johnson, Walkerton and Janet Rankin, South Bend; and brother, Michael (Karen) Sailors, Lakeville.
Interra Credit Union Celebrates 90,000 Members
New Paris — Interra Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service this year. And what better way to make a grand celebration than to also begin serving 90,000 members?. Grady Yoder became Interra’s 90,000th member when his parents, Fred and Jennifer Yoder, opened a Kids Club account in his name at the New Paris office. Grady funded the account with dollars he earned at the Kosciusko County 4-H Fair auction. “We knew that now was the perfect time for Grady to learn good saving habits,” shared Jennifer. “We turned to Interra because we trust them.”
Flushing Of Water Mains Begins Thursday in Warsaw, Winona Lake
WARSAW — Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Warsaw/Winona Lake service area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, and continuing through Tuesday, Sept. 20. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants...
Goshen Teenager Faces Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Goshen teenager was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a child. Daemon Andrew Pinheiro, 18, 57 Roxbury Park, Goshen, is charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
