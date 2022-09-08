Trump pays tribute to ‘grand and beautiful’ Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Nobody like her!’

Former President Donald Trump paid his respects to the late British Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday , writing in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform that “there was nobody like her.”

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the 45th president began. “Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.”

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain,” Trump continued. “Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!”

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people,” the former president’s message concluded. “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.”

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a statement on Truth Social. Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File

In a separate post, Trump hailed the new British king, Charles III , saying he would be “a Great and Wonderful King. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III.”

The reign of Elizabeth, who died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96, spanned the terms of 14 US presidents — 13 of whom she met in person (Lyndon Johnson was the only chief executive who missed out).

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said in their joint statement Thursday that the late Queen had “captivated the world” throughout her seven-decade reign and served as a “beacon of hope and stability for the people of the United Kingdom and the world.”

Trump remembered Queen Elizabeth and remarked that “there was nobody like her.” Mirrorpix / MEGA

“Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service,” the Obamas added. “Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

“Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. “Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency.

“Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” the 43rd president said. “Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people.”

Former President Bill Clinton said the late Queen “led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family,” Clinton continued, “and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service.”