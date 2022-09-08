ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which NFL stars, coaches could make jump to TV analyst?

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 3 days ago

Who’s got next?

With the contracts that networks are paying NFL TV analysts , it is as great an option as ever for coaches and players. These guys could all get jobs in a minute:

Mike Tomlin, Steelers coach

The Super Bowl-winning Tomlin is the first name off nearly every executive and broadcasters’ lips when asked who could be really good in a studio or a booth. He seems to love coaching , but if he wants to leave he will have options in front of a mic.

Sean McVay, Rams coach

McVay will likely exit the sidelines in the coming years. He was intrigued by TV this offseason and Amazon was willing to offer him $20-plus million with him fresh off a Super Bowl win.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

He’s a weird one. Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, but it is hard to figure out his personality . There would be interest, but how much?

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’ wild personality could make him an asset in a commentating booth.
Belichick was one of the highlight of NFL Network’s Top 100 players program.
Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE

Kelce has a huge personality and a career to match it . He’s a wild card to be a big-time broadcaster in the future.

Bill Belichick, Patriots coach

Belichick is as bad in press conferences as he is good on the sidelines. He was tremendous on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players program. If he wanted to expand, he’d be very good.

