2-acre brush fire shuts down stretch of state Route 76 near Vista

A 2-acre brush fire in a riverbed along state Route 76 near Vista shut down westbound lanes Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. along SR-76 where East Vista Way and Old River Road intersect. The area is just north of Vista.

By 12:10 p.m., crews had stopped the spread of the fire, with the help of aircraft that dropped retardant and water on the blaze, authorities said.

Westbound SR-76 lanes, between East Vista Way/Old River Road and Melrose Drive, remained closed while crews worked to douse hot spots, authorities said. They had the fire fully contained by 2:50 p.m.

About 55 miles southeast of the incident, a separate brush fire sparked at around 3:10 p.m. in Rancho San Diego.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in a river bottom along Jamacha Road, near Fury Lane. The incident prompted Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College to issue a text alert, notifying people to evacuate the campus out of an abundance of caution.

The fire was fully contained just after 4:30 p.m. at 2 acres, said Andy Lawler, battalion chief with San Marcos Fire. No injuries or damages were reported.

Updates :

6:07 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022 : This story was updated with information about a separate fire.

3:38 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .