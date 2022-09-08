ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

2-acre brush fire shuts down stretch of state Route 76 near Vista

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 2-acre brush fire in a riverbed along state Route 76 near Vista shut down westbound lanes Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. along SR-76 where East Vista Way and Old River Road intersect. The area is just north of Vista.

By 12:10 p.m., crews had stopped the spread of the fire, with the help of aircraft that dropped retardant and water on the blaze, authorities said.

Westbound SR-76 lanes, between East Vista Way/Old River Road and Melrose Drive, remained closed while crews worked to douse hot spots, authorities said. They had the fire fully contained by 2:50 p.m.

About 55 miles southeast of the incident, a separate brush fire sparked at around 3:10 p.m. in Rancho San Diego.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in a river bottom along Jamacha Road, near Fury Lane. The incident prompted Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College to issue a text alert, notifying people to evacuate the campus out of an abundance of caution.

The fire was fully contained just after 4:30 p.m. at 2 acres, said Andy Lawler, battalion chief with San Marcos Fire. No injuries or damages were reported.

Updates :
6:07 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022 : This story was updated with information about a separate fire.
3:38 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .



San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

