ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter

Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Saying He Changed His Life As A Kid

Kanye West has revealed a classic Snoop Dogg performance he saw on television as a kid changed his life. Ye took to Instagram on Sunday (September 11) to share an image of Snoop wearing a Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt while performing on Saturday Night Live in 1994, explaining how much of an impact it had on him from a marketing perspective.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Akon
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lloyd Banks On G-Unit’s 2002 Mixtape Run: ‘That Was My Favorite Year’

Lloyd Banks has said his favorite year as an MC was in 2002 during 50 Cent and G-Unit‘s iconic mixtape run. During an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Banks realized that 2022 marked 20 years since the legendary run. The tapes released during this period included 50 Cent Is the Future, No Mercy No Fear and God’s Plan, and Banks said he had more fun during that triage of projects than he did when his debut solo album came out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music School#Open Music#Music Industry#The King Of Pop
HipHopDX.com

BLEU Cops His Own Private Jet: 'It Took Me 10 Hard Years To Get Here'

BLEU is now the proud owner of a private jet. Taking to Instagram last week, the Alabama native posted a video of himself signing the paperwork from the inside of the plane. As he explained in the caption, the 28-year-old is extremely proud of his journey despite the numerous bumps along the way.
ALABAMA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought

Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’

Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Gotit Claims Someone Is Trying To Break Into Lil Keed’s Coffin

Lil Gotit has a bone to pick with the person who’s attempting to break into Lil Keed’s coffin, and he’s not hesitating in dealing with the heinous act. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 8) to address the culprit behind the suspicious activity involving his brother’s gold coffin, issuing a stern warning.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

YG Finally Lands Dream Nas Feature: 'Timing Is Everything'

YG has revealed he’s landed a dream Nas feature on his upcoming album, I Got Issues. During a recent interview with TMZ, the Compton rapper gave some details about the collaboration for his sixth studio album, admitting he’s been trying to get a verse from Nas since 2016’s Still Brazy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Challenged By Funk Flex & DJ Drama To Drop New Music

A$AP Ferg is the latest rapper to be challenged by Funk Flex to drop new music as part of his ongoing New Music Challenge. Flex issued the challenge to Ferg while premiering a new unreleased song from Swizz Beatz and DMX, and gave the “Plain Jane” rapper one week to get him some new material. He even brought DJ Drama on to help drive the point home.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Jared Evan Announces 'BB3' With Production From Statik Selektah, The Arcitype & More

Exclusive – Jared Evan has announced the release date for the third installment in his Boom Bap & Blues series — see a teaser and the cover art for the project below. The talented New York rapper, singer, songwriter and producer took to social media earlier this week to unveil the first-look at BB3, which follows on from 2013’s Boom Bap & Blues and 2014’s Still Blue.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Watch Drake Introduce 'Legendary' Travis Scott At 2022 Nike Maxim Awards Show

Beaverton, Oregon – Drake ended the 2022 Nike Maxim Awards Show with a bang by introducing his “SICKO MODE” collaborator Travis Scott to close out the special event. The show took place on Thursday (September 8) as part of Nike’s Just Do It Day, where celebrities and athletes affiliated with the brand visited their sprawling campus in Beaverton, Oregon, for a day filled with events, activations and more.
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy