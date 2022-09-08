Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Saying He Changed His Life As A Kid
Kanye West has revealed a classic Snoop Dogg performance he saw on television as a kid changed his life. Ye took to Instagram on Sunday (September 11) to share an image of Snoop wearing a Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt while performing on Saturday Night Live in 1994, explaining how much of an impact it had on him from a marketing perspective.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
HipHopDX.com
Saweetie Opens Up About Quavo Breakup, Says She Thought He Was ‘The One’
Saweetie has addressed her 2021 breakup from Quavo during an appearance on Yung Miami‘s Caresha Please podcast. The City Girls rapper wasted no time getting right to business by asking Saweetie if Quavo ever cheated, which was fueled by a tweet the “My Type” rapper posted last year saying she was betrayed.
HipHopDX.com
Lloyd Banks On G-Unit’s 2002 Mixtape Run: ‘That Was My Favorite Year’
Lloyd Banks has said his favorite year as an MC was in 2002 during 50 Cent and G-Unit‘s iconic mixtape run. During an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Banks realized that 2022 marked 20 years since the legendary run. The tapes released during this period included 50 Cent Is the Future, No Mercy No Fear and God’s Plan, and Banks said he had more fun during that triage of projects than he did when his debut solo album came out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Revisits The Time Queen Elizabeth II Came To His Defense: 'That's My Gal'
Snoop Dogg has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was beloved by many people across the world — including the D-O-Double-G. Shortly after the seismic news began making the rounds on...
HipHopDX.com
J. Cole Compares Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Album To Alicia Keys Classic
J. Cole has given the highest praise to Ari Lennox, comparing his Dreamville signee’s new album age/sex/location to a classic Alicia Keys record. “Ari Lennox album phenomenal,” Cole tweeted on Friday (September 9). “Shit make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor.”
HipHopDX.com
BLEU Cops His Own Private Jet: 'It Took Me 10 Hard Years To Get Here'
BLEU is now the proud owner of a private jet. Taking to Instagram last week, the Alabama native posted a video of himself signing the paperwork from the inside of the plane. As he explained in the caption, the 28-year-old is extremely proud of his journey despite the numerous bumps along the way.
HipHopDX.com
Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought
Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Is Glad Usher’s Finally Getting The Props He Deserves: ‘He Is A Legend’
Cardi B holds Usher and his music in a special place in her heart and she’s happy he’s getting the respect he deserves from the public these days. The Bronx bombshell gave the R&B icon his flowers in a sincere tweet she shared on Friday (September 9). “I’m...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Gotit Claims Someone Is Trying To Break Into Lil Keed’s Coffin
Lil Gotit has a bone to pick with the person who’s attempting to break into Lil Keed’s coffin, and he’s not hesitating in dealing with the heinous act. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 8) to address the culprit behind the suspicious activity involving his brother’s gold coffin, issuing a stern warning.
HipHopDX.com
YG Finally Lands Dream Nas Feature: 'Timing Is Everything'
YG has revealed he’s landed a dream Nas feature on his upcoming album, I Got Issues. During a recent interview with TMZ, the Compton rapper gave some details about the collaboration for his sixth studio album, admitting he’s been trying to get a verse from Nas since 2016’s Still Brazy.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Challenged By Funk Flex & DJ Drama To Drop New Music
A$AP Ferg is the latest rapper to be challenged by Funk Flex to drop new music as part of his ongoing New Music Challenge. Flex issued the challenge to Ferg while premiering a new unreleased song from Swizz Beatz and DMX, and gave the “Plain Jane” rapper one week to get him some new material. He even brought DJ Drama on to help drive the point home.
HipHopDX.com
Jared Evan Announces 'BB3' With Production From Statik Selektah, The Arcitype & More
Exclusive – Jared Evan has announced the release date for the third installment in his Boom Bap & Blues series — see a teaser and the cover art for the project below. The talented New York rapper, singer, songwriter and producer took to social media earlier this week to unveil the first-look at BB3, which follows on from 2013’s Boom Bap & Blues and 2014’s Still Blue.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Drake Introduce 'Legendary' Travis Scott At 2022 Nike Maxim Awards Show
Beaverton, Oregon – Drake ended the 2022 Nike Maxim Awards Show with a bang by introducing his “SICKO MODE” collaborator Travis Scott to close out the special event. The show took place on Thursday (September 8) as part of Nike’s Just Do It Day, where celebrities and athletes affiliated with the brand visited their sprawling campus in Beaverton, Oregon, for a day filled with events, activations and more.
HipHopDX.com
Mysonne Declares Himself The ‘Ghetto Moses’ On Flaming Hot ‘GOD DID’ Freestyle
Mysonne has dropped a scorching hot freestyle over DJ Khaled’s GOD DID standout title track — listen to it below. The New York General’s latest offering hears him puncture the Streetrunner-produced instrumental with fiery bars for nearly five minutes straight. Mysonne harped on themes of street violence,...
Comments / 0