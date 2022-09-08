ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Welcome Baby #3!!!

Just over four months ago, Loren Brovarnik revealed that she was expecting Baby #3 with husband Alexei. The 90 Day Fiance fan favorites were careful about which details they shared at the time. Now, the couple have welcomed their third child. With their self-imposed embargo lifted, Loren and Alexei are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hollywood Gossip

Erich Schwer, Bachelorette Favorite, Apologizes for Blackface Photo

According to some recent Bachelorette spoilers we’ve read, Erich Schwer has a major reason to be happy at the moment:. He’s engaged to Gabby Windey. However, while viewers are about to reportedly see Erich get down on one knee and propose to this Bachelorette co-lead, the 29-year old took a moment this week to figuratively get down on his knees for a very different reason.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy