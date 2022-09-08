Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Welcome Baby #3!!!
Just over four months ago, Loren Brovarnik revealed that she was expecting Baby #3 with husband Alexei. The 90 Day Fiance fan favorites were careful about which details they shared at the time. Now, the couple have welcomed their third child. With their self-imposed embargo lifted, Loren and Alexei are...
Jana Duggar: Is She Breaking Her Parents' Rules Right Under Their Noses?
Jana Duggar still lives at home with her parents. At 32, she’s probably not terribly proud of that fact, but in a way, her latest achievement is all the more impressive because of her living arrangement. No, she didn’t get a job or write an article in which she...
Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About Her Decision To Take Travis Barker's Last Name After Tying The Knot
"It was just a given, it wasn't a thought."
Angela Deem is Ready to Ditch Michael for a New Man on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 3, an old villain makes a return. Angela is back. She’s suspicious of Michael — and has her eyes on a new man. Bilal is giving Shaeeda the silent treatment after her dispute with Shahidah. When he does speak, it’s to lecture her.
Parents, What Is Something You Secretly Hate About Having Kids?
Get it off your chest.
Kody Brown BLASTS Christine in Stunning Sister Wives Scene: You've Destroyed Our Family!
The Sister Wives Season 17 premiere was titled “It’s Over,” and we all know why. The episode was filmed right around the time Christine Brown decided to leave her unhealthy, very one-sided spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Fans have known this marriage has been over for nearly...
Erich Schwer, Bachelorette Favorite, Apologizes for Blackface Photo
According to some recent Bachelorette spoilers we’ve read, Erich Schwer has a major reason to be happy at the moment:. He’s engaged to Gabby Windey. However, while viewers are about to reportedly see Erich get down on one knee and propose to this Bachelorette co-lead, the 29-year old took a moment this week to figuratively get down on his knees for a very different reason.
