AMC Networks Ups Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer

AMC Networks has promoted Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer, a new role that will unify the company’s commercial revenue teams under a single leader.

Kelleher was most recently president of commercial revenue and partnerships, overseeing AMC’s advertising and partnerships business lines. The new role will see her add oversight of the company’s distribution and development revenue.

Josh Reader, who had been president of distribution and development since 2019, will leave AMC early next year to found a new venture in the content creation and blockchain space.

Kelleher will report to AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade, who assumed her new role just last month.

Under the new organizational structure Roy Cho, who has been promoted to executive vp of distribution; Mike Pears, executive vp of distribution and content sales; and Amy Leasca, senior vp of partner management, will now report to Kelleher.

“A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the perfect executive to lead it,” Spade said in a statement. “She has brought her own unique talent, ingenuity and dynamic leadership to our commercial revenue group. We are thrilled to apply her abilities to an even more comprehensive role to drive the company’s top-line growth. Josh Reader is a valued colleague who has made a significant contribution to our success and positioned us well for the future. We are grateful for his leadership and we wish him great success in his new venture.”