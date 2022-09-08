ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Chinatown-International District residents grow tired of crime, homeless plans

SEATTLE — Chinatown-International District community members are growing tired of the ongoing crime wave and don’t support a new plan for the homeless. Community members like Julie Neilson, Gary Lee, and Tanya Woo say they're not happy about plans to expand shelter operations next to the CID and near the Salvation Army's SODO shelter, which King County officials had said is slated to close.
KING COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 2 near Stevens Pass remains closed due to fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Highway 2 between Index and Skyomish remained closed Sunday, due to the fast-moving Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). If you’re planning on travelling to the west side of the Cascades today via I-90, you should expect additional traffic.
INDEX, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton Shop Local Program offers grants to small businesses for marketing

With the new Renton Shop Local Program (RSLP), the City of Renton and Sound Publishing are partnering to fund $600,000 in marketing grants with the support of the Renton Chamber of Commerce. Sound Publishing is bringing the Renton Reporter newspaper back to print in October 2022. Local small businesses who...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Key News Network

Worker Dies in Renton Trench Collapse

Renton, WA: A worker lost their life in a trench collapse at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and NE 38th Street in the city of Renton on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 7, 2022. Puget Sound Fire personnel responded to the location for a trench rescue after calls just before 1:00 p.m. reported a person buried in about 10 feet of dirt. Workers at the scene tried to excavate dirt from around the trapped person prior to arrival of fire personnel.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
OLYMPIA, WA

