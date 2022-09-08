Red Wings honoring '97 and '98 Cup champs at two games in November

If you want to re-live the glory days of the Red Wings' last dynasty -- who wouldn't? -- find your way to Little Caesars Arena in November.

The Red Wings will celebrate the 1997 team that snapped the franchise's 42-year Stanley Cup drought and the 1998 team that made it two in a row at a pair of home games on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

The '97 team will be welcomed back when the Red Wings host the Capitals on Thursday Nov. 3, followed by the '98 team on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Islanders come to town. Fans can visit DetroitRedWings.com/tickets to secure their seats today.

“The 1997 and 1998 teams will always be special to my teammates and me, because they are a reminder of the hard work and perseverance it required over many years to reach that championship level,” said Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman. "It’s going to be great to see so many familiar faces back in Detroit for this special weekend, and I know our fans will be excited to look back on those memories with us.”

Several former players, coaches and execs from both Cup-winning teams will be in attendance at Little Caesars Arena for the pregame ceremonies. For additional information, fans can visit DetroitRedWings.com/Anniversary .

