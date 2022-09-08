Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Media figures promote conspiracy that judge who postponed Trump DOJ investigation is doing ‘Trump’s bidding’
Liberal media figures were outraged after news broke Monday that a federal judge allowed former President Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review the records seized in the FBI raid against the former president. The most alarming piece for liberals, however, was U.S. District Judge Aileen...
Trump lawyers oppose DOJ request to continue to use classified docs seized by FBI during investigation
Former President Trump’s legal team opposed the Justice Department’s motion to continue its review of classified documents seized by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago last month, slamming the entire investigation as "unprecedented and misguided," and one that has "spiraled out of control," while stressing that the government has not yet proven that the records "remain classified."
Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit
In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at...
Number of illegal migrants who entered US since Biden took office approaching two million
The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has smashed through the two million mark this fiscal year, breaching the already-historic 1.7 million encounters last year – but those numbers by themselves do not state how have been released into the U.S., or account for hundreds of thousands of others who have slipped past Border Patrol.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
Trump attorney who was former DOJ official questions department's appeal of special master
Trump attorney Jim Trusty, who previously served in the DOJ and as a federal prosecutor in Maryland, questioned his former employer's steadfast opposition to a special master sorting through documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid. Trusty recounted the court session in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he asked what the...
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than a third of Americans believe the president should have the authority to remove sitting judges, if their legal decisions "go against the national interest," according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released Monday. A total of 35% of the 1,001 people surveyed feel that way, with...
Florida dentist accused of killing ex-brother-in-law in murder-for-hire plot denied pre-trial release
A Florida dentist accused of hiring hitmen to murder his sister’s ex-husband was denied his request for pre-trial release as a judge rules the prosecutors have provided ample evidence against him, according to a report. Florida Second Judicial Court Judge Robert Wheeler rejected Charlie Adelson’s bid for pre-trial release...
Former ICE director blasts Kamala Harris' border claim: 'Everyone knows they're lying'
Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey called out VP Kamala Harris on ‘Fox & Friends First’ Monday for claiming the southern border is secure despite thousands of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. each day. JONATHAN FAHEY: Everyone knows they're lying about it. And maybe they're hoping when she's...
Biden 'looked like he was in the depths of Hell' demonizing 'half the country': Haley
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations called on President Biden to tone down virulent rhetoric about so-called "MAGA Republicans," saying his recent speech on Independence Mall made him look like he was in the underworld. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said Biden is demonizing the very Americans...
Chris Christie slams Biden for ‘personally’ attacking ‘74 million’ Trump supporters
During a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week", former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., warned that condemning tens of millions of Americans for supporting Trump is no way to win elections. Seasoned Democrat political strategist Donna Brazile defended President Biden’s controversial "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech where he...
Five Russian officials arrested for proposing to remove Putin from power, charge him with treason
Russian police arrested five people who proposed officials arrest and charge Vladimir Putin with treason for his decision to launch the invasion of Ukraine, which has led to catastrophic outcomes for Russia and its interests. "The fact that several municipal deputies in St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, came forward accusing [him]...
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
Colorado councilwoman says ‘political attack’ by social worker unleashed troves of other allegations
Aurora, Colorado, Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky believed earlier this year she was facing an isolated "political attack" after she was placed under investigation for an allegation she inappropriately touched her own toddler. Months later, not only was she cleared by investigators of any wrongdoing, but she discovered dozens of other parents...
New York woman sentenced to 4 months in prison after violent and racist outburst on flight
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior...
'Special Master' appointment is an 'effort in transparency:' former U.S. attorney
Former U.S. attorney and Executive Director of Right on Crime Brett Tolman appeared on "Sunday Night in America" to dive into the controversy surrounding the appointment of a special master to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago files. On Monday, a federal judge ordered that a special master be appointed to...
VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton emphasize fighting 'extremism,' 'attacks from within' in Sunday interviews
Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat down for interviews with NBC and CNN on Sunday and discussed the importance of fighting "extremism" and "attacks from within." NBC's Chuck Todd interviewed the vice president in Houston, Texas, and asked Harris if the threat that America...
