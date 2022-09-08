ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Trump lawyers oppose DOJ request to continue to use classified docs seized by FBI during investigation

Former President Trump’s legal team opposed the Justice Department’s motion to continue its review of classified documents seized by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago last month, slamming the entire investigation as "unprecedented and misguided," and one that has "spiraled out of control," while stressing that the government has not yet proven that the records "remain classified."
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit

In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#Politics Federal#Fbi#The Justice Department#Court#The Eleventh Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy