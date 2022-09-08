ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning residents of scammers attempting to impersonate the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), according to Channel 3000 .

The DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts in a Facebook post shared yesterday (September 7). The scammers are using text messages to impersonate the Wisconsin DVM, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to free funds. They also include a fraudulent link in hopes individuals will click on it and reveal personal information. You can few a screenshot of an actual phishing attempt against a DMV customer below.

SCAM ALERT: We’ve noticed a recent uptick in smishing attempts (SMS phising) – scammers using text messages to...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The DOT also shared a few tips to follow in order to avoid falling victim to the scam :

  • Don't click on links from unexpected sources
  • Begin online at wisconsindmv.gov - all links to official Wisconsin websites end in .gov
  • If you receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links
  • Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to DMV's eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you of any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify here: https://wisconsindot.gov/.../renew.../enotify-default.aspx

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates, here’s why:

(WFRV) – Have a Wisconsin license plate that is older than 10 years, then a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may soon be on its way. Wisconsin is bringing back an old law that will impact drivers and their faded or old license plates. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) worked with the state legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old, which many other states already have.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DMV will slowly begin replacing old, peeling license plates. Here’s what you need to know.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has a flaky license plate problem. “In Wisconsin, (license plates) are produced at the prison, they are actually embossed through a stamping machine, and then there’s a sheeting that’s put over top of it, and that’s what we see peel off,” Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles administrator Kristina Boardman explained. Many states have a mandatory replacement...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SOAKING SUNDAY SHOWERS

Her yacht didn't stop in Wisconsin but the queen sent a thank-you to Milwaukee for quite the reception. The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
WISCONSIN STATE
