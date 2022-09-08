BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam

Photo: Getty Images

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning residents of scammers attempting to impersonate the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), according to Channel 3000 .

The DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts in a Facebook post shared yesterday (September 7). The scammers are using text messages to impersonate the Wisconsin DVM, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to free funds. They also include a fraudulent link in hopes individuals will click on it and reveal personal information. You can few a screenshot of an actual phishing attempt against a DMV customer below.

SCAM ALERT: We’ve noticed a recent uptick in smishing attempts (SMS phising) – scammers using text messages to... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The DOT also shared a few tips to follow in order to avoid falling victim to the scam :