BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning residents of scammers attempting to impersonate the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), according to Channel 3000 .
The DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts in a Facebook post shared yesterday (September 7). The scammers are using text messages to impersonate the Wisconsin DVM, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to free funds. They also include a fraudulent link in hopes individuals will click on it and reveal personal information. You can few a screenshot of an actual phishing attempt against a DMV customer below.
SCAM ALERT: We’ve noticed a recent uptick in smishing attempts (SMS phising) – scammers using text messages to...Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Thursday, September 8, 2022
The DOT also shared a few tips to follow in order to avoid falling victim to the scam :
- Don't click on links from unexpected sources
- Begin online at wisconsindmv.gov - all links to official Wisconsin websites end in .gov
- If you receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links
- Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to DMV's eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you of any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify here: https://wisconsindot.gov/.../renew.../enotify-default.aspx
