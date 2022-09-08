ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Hjg5_0hnXyvPF00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.

Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid.

The organization, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales because “current management measures do not go far enough to mitigate entanglement risks and promote recovery of the species.”

Thousands of businesses use Seafood Watch’s recommendations to inform seafood buying decisions, and many have pledged to avoid any items that appear on the red list. A spokesperson for Blue Apron, the New York meal kit retailer, said after the release of the report that the company no longer offers lobster. HelloFresh, the Germany-based meal kit company that is the largest such company operating in the U.S., also pledged shortly after the announcement to stop selling lobster.

“HelloFresh is committed to responsible sourcing and follows guidelines from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program,” said Saskia Leisewitz, a spokesperson for HelloFresh.

Angelina Jolie’s company sues Brad Pitt for $250M

Seafood Watch assigns ratings of “best choice,” “good alternative” and “avoid” to more than 2,000 seafood items based on how sustainably they are managed. The organization’s recommendations have been influential in the past, such as when it red-listed the Louisiana shrimp fishery, prompting efforts to better protect sea turtles. The fishery was later removed from the red list.

The lobster fishing industry has come under scrutiny from Seafood Watch because of the threat of entanglement in fishing gear. The North Atlantic right whales number less than 340 and entanglement is one of the two biggest threats they face, along with collisions with ships, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups have said. The population of the giant animals, which were decimated during the commercial whaling era generations ago, has fallen in recent years.

Members of the lobster fishing industry, which is also coping with increased federal fishing restrictions to protect the whales, pushed back against the Seafood Watch rating. The lobster industry in Maine, where most of the U.S.’s lobster comes to land, has not had a documented interaction with a right whale in almost two decades, said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

“Lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world due to the effective stewardship practices handed down through generations of lobstermen. These include strict protections for both the lobster resource and right whales,” McCarron said.

American and Canadian lobster fishermen target the same species, the American lobster, which is popular as live seafood and in processed products such as lobster rolls and lobster ravioli. The vast majority of the world’s American lobster comes to the shore in New England and eastern Canada, and the crustaceans are both a key piece of the economy and a cultural marker in both places.

The U.S. lobster fishery is also one of the most lucrative in the country and was worth more than $900 million at the docks in 2021, when fishermen caught more than 130 million pounds (59 million kilograms) of the crustaceans.

Americans leaning on credit to cope with inflation

Seafood Watch partners with numerous major seafood buyers on its recommendations. Some of the buyers, such as Compass Group and Cheesecake Factory, did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. A spokesperson for one, Mars Petcare, said the company doesn’t have lobster in its supply chain.

Environmental groups said Seafood Watch’s decision places a spotlight on the fishery and the need to do more to protect whales.

“Fishery managers must increase protections to save North Atlantic right whales so seafood retailers, consumers, and restaurants can put American lobster and crab back on the menu,” Oceana campaign director Gib Brogan said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Found: Alligator, drugs, guns, money. But where’s the tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YourErie

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
YourErie

Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
YourErie

Marsha Hunt, ’40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 […]
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

DEP begins investigation at former Erie Coke Inc. property

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently began field activities as part of its environmental investigation at the former Erie Coke Inc. property at 925 E. Bay Drive in the City of Erie. This phase of the investigation will assess the extent of contaminants in soils, groundwater, surface water, and sediments at the site. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster Fishing#Commercial Fishing#Business Industry#Linus Business#American#Canadian#Seafood Watch#Blue Apron#Hellofres
YourErie

Warren Co. bride-to-be surprises grandmother in hospital

There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. Normally a bride walks down the aisle, but this bride is walking down the hallway for an unexpected first look. “She looked like a glowing angel. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Seafood
YourErie

Is there still a national coin shortage?

You saw the signs posted at the entrances to businesses and taped near cash registers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — some variation of: please use exact change due to the nationwide coin shortage. Business and bank closures during the peak days of COVID caused a disruption on the circulation of coins — […]
ECONOMY
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy