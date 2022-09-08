I have two teenage daughters with my ex-husband. We have been divorced for nearly nine years and have joint custody. However, my daughters have decided to live with him permanently and his girlfriend rather than my husband and me. He has no rules. I have rules and boundaries. He is a narcissist and has worked for nearly twelve different companies in the past two decades and unemployed for the past three. I have had one steady job and have risen through the ranks. I give back to the community, demonstrate empathy, work for a public school system and am married to a civil servant with similar values. My ex is selfish and gives in to every whim the girls have. Nonetheless, my kids refuse to come home. Outside of taking him back to court which I think will just be an expense without a good outcome, what can I do?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO