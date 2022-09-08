ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford can’t be “marinated no more” says Regis Prograis

By Robert Segal: Regis Prograis feels that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has marinated enough because he’s worried that it could over-marinate. Already, a lot of boxing fans are losing patience with the slow progress the negotiations are going between IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Jermell Charlo
Person
Jack Catterall
BoxingNews24.com

Should Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury next?

By Allan Fox: Fans are all over the place on whether Anthony Joshua should rush back to the ring to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in November or December. To be sure, it’s a risky fight for the former two-division world champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to undertake, given that he’s lost three out of his last five fights, and he’d be arguably facing the best heavyweight in the world in Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney wants Gervonta Davis to face him after Kambosos

By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis can make a fight with him at any time by using his Mickey Mouse belt to become mandatory for his WBA title. Tank holds the WBA secondary belt, whereas Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) hs the more prestigious ‘Super World’ strap with the World Boxing Association.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wbo#Top Rank#Kos#Boxing Social
BoxingNews24.com

Claressa Shields not happy with Savannah Marshall fight being postponed

By Charles Brun: Unified female middleweight champion Claressa Shields is upset at the postponement of her undisputed championship with WBO champ Savannah Marshall for their fight that was supposed to have taken place last Saturday night in the UK. The contest was postponed due to the passing of the queen...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo, Pitbull and Patriotism

By Mohamed Horomtallah: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is not a patriot. He doesn’t represent Mexico. His recent knockout victory against fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez should be dismissed and considered as a betrayal. Plain and simple. A Mexican fighter should not fight other Mexican fighters. Since Isaac Cruz apparently...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy