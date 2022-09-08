Read full article on original website
Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford can’t be “marinated no more” says Regis Prograis
By Robert Segal: Regis Prograis feels that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has marinated enough because he’s worried that it could over-marinate. Already, a lot of boxing fans are losing patience with the slow progress the negotiations are going between IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
Should Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury next?
By Allan Fox: Fans are all over the place on whether Anthony Joshua should rush back to the ring to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in November or December. To be sure, it’s a risky fight for the former two-division world champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to undertake, given that he’s lost three out of his last five fights, and he’d be arguably facing the best heavyweight in the world in Fury.
Devin Haney wants Gervonta Davis to face him after Kambosos
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis can make a fight with him at any time by using his Mickey Mouse belt to become mandatory for his WBA title. Tank holds the WBA secondary belt, whereas Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) hs the more prestigious ‘Super World’ strap with the World Boxing Association.
Oscar De La Hoya gives update on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, still waiting for call
By Dan Ambrose: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya gave a sad update on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight picture for December, saying that he’s still waiting to be contacted by the promoters for Tank. Like last month, De La Hoya says...
Canelo Alvarez: “Losing is not an option” against Gennady Golovkin
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he cannot lose his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin next week on Saturday. The Mexican star has put too much work into training for the trilogy fight with the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) to allow himself to lose. Golovkin is the underdog with the...
Devin Haney trashes Tank Davis for “cop out” excuse for not fighting him
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney took a shot at Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for his “cop out” excuse for not fighting him by saying that he makes “5x” more money. Undisputed lightweight champion Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) believes Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) was just looking for any excuse to avoid having to fight him.
Canelo is an “average Mexican boxer that has been promoted to the top” said Max Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin’s brother Max Golovkin, says he and the team view Canelo Alvarez as just an “average boxer” from Mexico. Max Golovkin says Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has gotten where he is today because of the way he’s been promoted. Max’s label of...
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
Claressa Shields not happy with Savannah Marshall fight being postponed
By Charles Brun: Unified female middleweight champion Claressa Shields is upset at the postponement of her undisputed championship with WBO champ Savannah Marshall for their fight that was supposed to have taken place last Saturday night in the UK. The contest was postponed due to the passing of the queen...
Canelo, Pitbull and Patriotism
By Mohamed Horomtallah: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is not a patriot. He doesn’t represent Mexico. His recent knockout victory against fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez should be dismissed and considered as a betrayal. Plain and simple. A Mexican fighter should not fight other Mexican fighters. Since Isaac Cruz apparently...
