The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are home underdogs and a popular bet to lose on Thursday vs. Buffalo

FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Are you tired of seeing that phrase today? Me too. But no matter how overused it is throughout the day, the phrase is a fact — the Buffalo Bills and defending champion Los Angeles Rams are breaking the seal tonight on the 2022 NFL season.

The Bills will enter the home of the reigning champions looking to become the first team since the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 to open the season with a Thursday night, road win over the previous Super Bowl winner.

History suggests Los Angeles will take care of business but the sportsbooks do not. The Rams are a 2.5-point dog headed into Thursday night’s matchup with Buffalo. Their line moved from -1 to +2.5, making them one of six defending Super Bowl champions to open as underdogs the following year.

Bettors also aren’t into the Rams. According to Tipico Sportsbook, 41 percent of bettors are counting on Josh Allen and the Bills to cover the spread and 77 percent have the Bills winning outright with a moneyline bet.

While the data may be surprising to some, it shouldn’t be. Buffalo is a favorite in the sports betting world — its league-best title odds had shortened throughout the offseason from +650 all the way down to as little as +375 just a day ago.

Nevertheless, the Bills will look to make good on their short odds, and the Rams are set to begin their title defense tonight at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).