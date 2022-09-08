ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

WKYT 27

Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11

WATCH| UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year. WATCH| UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022) Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022) Top Stories:...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying. “Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.
SOMERSET, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
speedonthewater.com

Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland

With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

“Girls can, too” event promotes girls in manufacturing careers at BCTC

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - BCTC offers a range of courses and on September 10, 2022, the Georgetown campus wanted to inspire the younger generation of girls to explore the idea of working in manufacturing. The school invited middle and high schoolers all across Kentucky to visit their campus, get some hands-on experience, and ask questions from people in the field.
GEORGETOWN, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE

