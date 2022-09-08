Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
WATCH| UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year. WATCH| UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022) Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022) Top Stories:...
WKYT 27
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
WKYT 27
One Lexington director discusses violent weekend, various causes of gun violence in the city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West New Circle Road, Short and Mill Streets, West Sixth Street and Joey Way. Nine more people shot - and two in critical condition - all within a span of six hours. “We’ve never seen this level of gun violence in Lexington ever, so there’s no...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
WKYT 27
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying. “Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
foxlexington.com
Lexington suicide attempt survivor helps those struggling with mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For some, work is something you have to do but may not want to do. However, Julie Caudill said waking up each day to walk the halls at Participation Station helping others is her calling because at one point in time she almost didn’t wake up at all.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine. Future firefighters at the school are learning more hands on thanks to the big donation. “I think textbooks, to be honest, I think it’s a waste of time, hands on shows...
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
WKYT 27
“Girls can, too” event promotes girls in manufacturing careers at BCTC
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - BCTC offers a range of courses and on September 10, 2022, the Georgetown campus wanted to inspire the younger generation of girls to explore the idea of working in manufacturing. The school invited middle and high schoolers all across Kentucky to visit their campus, get some hands-on experience, and ask questions from people in the field.
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
