ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17

The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 17...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Public Art’s ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ art project was officially unveiled in Monona this afternoon in honor of 9/11. Photos of the hydrants were displayed around the city’s fire station for the community to enjoy. Artists who painted the hydrants presented the pictures of their works and explained their creations of art alongside organizers and the Monona community.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail. Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather ahead might cause some delays to weekend activities: from dog walks to athletes competing, there could be some changes. Through the summer’s heat or winter’s frost athletes compete year-round. The Ironman race director Ryan Richards says he is preparing to adjust to the weather.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of our heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. The commemorative drive is held each year during the second week of September to remember...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliant Energy Center#Quilts#Parade
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Turtle hurt in prairie fire released after three-year rehab

MADISON, Wis. — A turtle that spent the last three years recovering at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center returned to the wild Saturday. DCHS officials said that the Blanding’s turtle was severely injured in a controlled prairie burn in August of 2019. Her nose, eyelids, many of her front digits, and parts of her shell plating were missing. The top of her shell was also burnt and exposed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
nbc15.com

Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century. The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015. The City of Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
MILTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries were reported but one cat died in the fire. According to Justin...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

12 for 13 | Gas prices drop again in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers found themselves paying less at the pump last week as the downward slide in over all gas prices continues. For the twelfth time in the past 13 weeks, the cost of filling your tank in the Wisconsin capital fell, this time by over six cents, according to the newest GasBuddy report.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy