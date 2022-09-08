ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alleged Alabama church shooter still holds active gun dealers’ license

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLUqr_0hnXwPr300

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Robert Findlay Smith, a man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of three people inside an Alabama church, still holds an active federal license to deal firearms, records show.

According to a database of license-holders run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Smith’s type one firearms dealers’ license remains active and will not expire until 2025.

Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window

Smith is accused of opening fire at a potluck held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in June, killing three individuals – Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and an 84-year-old woman whose family asked that her name be withheld.

Joshua Scharff, senior counsel and director of programs at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said that holding a federal firearms license is a privilege and that Smith’s active license – despite the serious charges against him – deserves close scrutiny.

“Somebody who is credibly accused of using firearms to kill and injure multiple people should not be entrusted to sell firearms to the public,” Scharff said.

Smith operated as a dealer and gunsmith out of his home on Sicard Hollow Road in Vestavia Hills, federal records show, purchasing used and damaged firearms from local dealers. Smith would repair the firearms and then sell them at gun shows, auctions, or online, according to an ATF report.

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ATF officials conducted inspections of Smith’s gun dealership, called Original Magazines 2, at least three times in past years, records show, and on each occasion, they determined Smith to be in violation of federal gun laws. At one point, ATF officials chose not to revoke Smith’s license despite a determination that Smith’s violations of gun laws and regulations were serious enough to warrant such an action.

Records show Smith was investigated for more than a month in 2009, resulting in ATF citing the dealer for 2 violations and issuing him a warning letter.

In 2011, federal law enforcement inspected Smith’s operation again, this time citing eight violations, according to an ATF report. Inspectors determined that Smith had violated rules about record-keeping, transferring guns to others, conducting and recording the results of background checks, and logging sales of multiple guns. The violations were serious enough to allow the law enforcement agency to revoke Smith’s license, but the agency chose not to do so, instead opting for a “warning conference in lieu of revocation.”

A few years later, in 2017, another ATF inspection revealed three more violations of gun law. The agency sent Smith another warning letter, outlining that during the inspection, Smith had 86 firearms on hand, compared to 97 listed in his records. Smith responded to inspectors’ questions about the discrepancies with excuses, records show.

Two injured in plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport

“I have been sick and must have forgotten,” Smith told an inspector asking about his failure to record a gun transfer.

“I will find it eventually,” Smith told ATF inspectors asking about missing firearms.

Joshua Scharff with the Brady campaign said that firearms dealers are “gatekeepers,” the last line of defense prevents firearms from getting into the hands of those that cannot legally possess them.

“So it’s very disconcerting when someone who does have a license to sell firearms is that very person who intends to use them and misuse them for criminal purposes in a way that kills fellow Americans,” Scharff said.

Scharff said that Smith’s history with the ATF is “troubling.”

“In order to reduce gun violence in this country, we need a strong system that ensures that the most responsible folks are able to get federal firearms licenses,” he said. “And those that are unable or unwilling to comply with the federal firearms laws in this country should not have the privilege to sell firearms to the public.”

CBS 42 reached out to ATF for comment on this story but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Pelham, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Irondale, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
Irondale, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Pelham, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Dealers#Federal Firearms License#Shooting#Gunsmith
AL.com

Man gunned down in broad daylight at Homewood ATM; police say victim targeted

A man was shot to death Sunday at an ATM in Homewood. Police said the incident happened at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 325 West Valley Avenue. Sgt. John Car said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired with a person down at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property. They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested

THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy