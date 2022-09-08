ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway. According to Toledo police, 67-year-old Ronald Yates Jr. lost control of his motorcycle after turning off...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Staying safe while running

TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ohio health...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

