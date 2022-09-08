Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway. According to Toledo police, 67-year-old Ronald Yates Jr. lost control of his motorcycle after turning off...
13abc.com
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TPD: 40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
WTOL-TV
Police investigating three separate homicides on violent Saturday in Toledo
Two of the homicides happened in west Toledo and one on the east side. They represented the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th homicides in the city this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
13abc.com
Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
Staying safe while running
TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group. A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows...
13abc.com
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ohio health...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
Comments / 0