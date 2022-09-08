ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United and West Ham both honored Queen Elizabeth II before Thursday's home matches

By Andrew Joseph
 4 days ago
Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II — Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch — died peacefully in Scotland at the age of 96.

The news had the United Kingdom and much of the world mourning Elizabeth II’s passing, and we’re just now seeing how the sports landscape in England is reacting to her death.

In London, West Ham United was hosting Romanian side FCSB in a Europa Conference League match at the London Stadium within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park complex. Before the match, West Ham held a minute of silence honoring Queen Elizabeth II. That organically turned into a crowd-led rendition of “God Save The Queen.”

This was the scene:

Manchester United also had a home Europa League match against La Liga’s Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. Both teams and the crowd participated in a minute of silence before the match.

The sponsor boards at Old Trafford were also kept black as an in-match tribute.

