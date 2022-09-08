ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Thompson vs. Spain Park football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Watch and follow live Alabama powers Thompson and Spain Park battle it out on Thursday, September 8

One of the best matchups in Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season is going down in Alabama on Thursday night as Thompson takes on Spain Park .

Both Thompson and Spain Park have started the season with two losses in their first three games, but those losses have come to quality opponents and now both teams look to get back on track in this in-state showdown.

Despite their records, this game features two of the top teams in Alabama who are both eager to secure their second win, and is one you will want to make sure to watch. You can watch the Thompson vs. Spain Park live stream on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Thompson Warriors face off with the Spain Park Jaguars in one of the biggest games of the week.

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8

Where : Thompson High School | Alabaster, Alabama

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates : Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Alabama high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App . Bookmark the SBLive Alabama homepage for complete coverage.

Thompson (1-2) won its third consecutive state title last season after beating Central-Phenix City 38-22 to become the first 7A three-peat champion in Alabama’s largest classification, but has struggled to open the season.

The Warriors were ranked as high as No. 11 in the national rankings this year, but have dropped out of the Power 25 following back-to-back losses to start the season.

With two losses in their first three games, it might be tempting to overlook Thompson, but its worth noting that both of its losses this year have come against top 20 nationally-ranked teams who are also both out-of-state opponents.

The Warriors  lost 38-7 to No. 13 Buford (GA) to open the season, then fell to No. 20 Lipscomb Academy (TN) 24-14 in week 2 before securing their first win against Vestavia Hills (AL) last week.

Spain Park (1-2) has also dropped two of its first three games to start the season, but the Jaguars took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter of Week 2 before losing 23-21 to Briarwood Christian (AL) on a last-second touchdown.

They will look to senior quarterback Evan Smallwood and junior running back Zamir Farris to lead the charge on offense, while Furman commit Caldwell Bussey anchors their defensive line.

After tough starts to the 2022 season, both teams enter this game hoping to make a statement against one another and get their seasons back on track.

There is a lot riding on this game, and it's one you will not want to miss.

Click here to watch the Thompson vs. Spain Park live stream on the NFHS Network .

