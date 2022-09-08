ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Champaign remembers the lives lost on September 11th

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Fire Department held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this morning at West Side Park. The event was open to the public, and the Mayor of Champaign was in attendance as well. Fire Chief Gary Ludwig believes educating the new generation about 9/11 is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
NEWTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to seek re-election in 2023

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been elected mayor twice and served on the Decatur City Council since 2009. “I’ve been directly involved in economic development for the past 25 years,” said Mayor Moore Wolfe. “My experience running...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Education
State
Indiana State
Mattoon, IL
Education
City
Mattoon, IL
Herald & Review

CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend

MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Leadership Institute#K12#Hvac Green Energy#Wand News Lift#Mattoon School
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely

About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

STEP Recovery has a new location

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

DPS61 taking action to crack down on school fights

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public School students have returned for the semester. In less than a month, police have been called out to the district high schools and middle schools several times for violent encounters. "The beginning of the school year is always our most difficult time of the year,"...
DECATUR, IL
pcpatriot.com

Virginia drops road contest at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In its first road game under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia lost 24-3 to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1) were coming off an opener in which they scored 34 points. That was against Richmond, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Illinois (2-1), from the Big Ten Conference, UVA mustered only 222 yards.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Rain Fails to Halt 9-11 Memorial Ride

Rain failed to halt the I & I Firefighters Association’s 9-11 Memorial Ride Sunday. Dozens gathered to participate in the ride which started at Danville’s Village Mall Shopping Center. One of them, Mark Ames of Westville, noted people in his generation remember where they were when the Twin Towers were attacked in New York on September 11th, 2001….
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11

DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Local suicide survivors tell their stories

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Amanda Hurt of Decatur lost her cousin to suicide. She said he was a sports-loving father of three children. She said he posted the lyrics of a Linkin Park song before he took his own life. She said she would never forget that terrible day, “I remember the day like a […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Light up the night at Glo Bingo

Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Power restored to Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illini fans react to new game day changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Another Saturday full of Fighting Illini Football in Champaign, but not without changes to move fans into the stadium faster. It included added fireworks, more lines and extra staff.  It comes after long lines at the home opener a few weeks ago. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy