Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Champaign remembers the lives lost on September 11th
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Fire Department held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this morning at West Side Park. The event was open to the public, and the Mayor of Champaign was in attendance as well. Fire Chief Gary Ludwig believes educating the new generation about 9/11 is...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
WTHI
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
WAND TV
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to seek re-election in 2023
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been elected mayor twice and served on the Decatur City Council since 2009. “I’ve been directly involved in economic development for the past 25 years,” said Mayor Moore Wolfe. “My experience running...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WAND TV
Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
STEP Recovery has a new location
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
WAND TV
DPS61 taking action to crack down on school fights
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public School students have returned for the semester. In less than a month, police have been called out to the district high schools and middle schools several times for violent encounters. "The beginning of the school year is always our most difficult time of the year,"...
pcpatriot.com
Virginia drops road contest at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In its first road game under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia lost 24-3 to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1) were coming off an opener in which they scored 34 points. That was against Richmond, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Illinois (2-1), from the Big Ten Conference, UVA mustered only 222 yards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rain Fails to Halt 9-11 Memorial Ride
Rain failed to halt the I & I Firefighters Association’s 9-11 Memorial Ride Sunday. Dozens gathered to participate in the ride which started at Danville’s Village Mall Shopping Center. One of them, Mark Ames of Westville, noted people in his generation remember where they were when the Twin Towers were attacked in New York on September 11th, 2001….
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
Local suicide survivors tell their stories
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Amanda Hurt of Decatur lost her cousin to suicide. She said he was a sports-loving father of three children. She said he posted the lyrics of a Linkin Park song before he took his own life. She said she would never forget that terrible day, “I remember the day like a […]
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Illini fans react to new game day changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Another Saturday full of Fighting Illini Football in Champaign, but not without changes to move fans into the stadium faster. It included added fireworks, more lines and extra staff. It comes after long lines at the home opener a few weeks ago. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said […]
Comments / 0