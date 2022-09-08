Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
The volatile market in 2022 is creating a sale situation for great dividend stocks.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
Back-to-back quarters of declining U.S. GDP suggests a recession may be near. Buying dividend stocks is a smart strategy in a volatile market. These three high-yield income stocks would make for rock-solid investments if the U.S. enters a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks
Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Do you know what the maximum possible Social...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now
Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
I have doubts about Netflix's ability to generate shareholder value because of its high cost of doing business. Align Technology and Match Group are facing challenges I believe will prove temporary, making today's cheaper prices good entry points. Stanley Black & Decker could appeal to a different type of investor...
$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0