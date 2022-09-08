ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the problem here REALLY? Does anyone honestly think the officer/officers would have fired on the guy if he would have walked outside like the other's did? To me, it almost seems like suicide by cop. Now his family going for that big payday. He (Donavon) made a VERY bad choice, he gambled and lost. This story is not about White cop, Black victim, it's all about choices made.

Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road around 11 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and died just before 1:30 a.m. Detectives said they are still searching for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two 16-year-old boys injured in separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police. Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

