WIBW
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into the death of an Overland Park 17-year-old following a police shooting has been closed by federal officials as they found they could not prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The Department of Justice says on Friday, Sept. 9,...
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
New KBI report shows 2021 crime data for Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city. The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. […]
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
White City man arrested after questions about car insurance lead to short chase
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A White City man was arrested after questions about vehicle liability insurance led to a short chase. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on W Mackenzie St. near 4th St. in White City.
WIBW
Hiawatha Police make 1 arrest during DUI campaign
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police made one arrest during its most recent DUI campaign. The Hiawatha Police Department says during its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign, officials held overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws in the State of Kansas. During the campaign, HPD said...
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
WIBW
Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Nemaha Co. public water supply system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boil Water Advisory for the Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system has been rescinded. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Sunday, Sept. 11, it rescinded a boil water advisory for Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system.
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media platform, […]
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
