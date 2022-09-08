ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

New KBI report shows 2021 crime data for Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city. The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
OTTAWA, KS
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Hiawatha Police make 1 arrest during DUI campaign

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police made one arrest during its most recent DUI campaign. The Hiawatha Police Department says during its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign, officials held overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws in the State of Kansas. During the campaign, HPD said...
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Nemaha Co. public water supply system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boil Water Advisory for the Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system has been rescinded. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Sunday, Sept. 11, it rescinded a boil water advisory for Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media platform, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident

Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
TOPEKA, KS

