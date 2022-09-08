Read full article on original website
Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me” is set to get the big screen treatment, courtesy of Sofia Coppola. Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film, titled “Priscilla,” with Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown,” “Bad Times at the El Royale”) attached to star as Presley and “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The film will shoot in Toronto this fall. A24 will distribute the project in North America, with Vision Distribution handling distribution in Italy — where it will later become a Sky exclusive. Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world. “Priscilla” marks...
Listen as Kendall Jenner opens up about finding the heart to be more kind to your inner child
On the latest episode On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kendall Jenner joined Jay to discuss everything from being international supermodel to successful business founder and finding the heart to be more kind to your inner child.
