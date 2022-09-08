Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me” is set to get the big screen treatment, courtesy of Sofia Coppola. Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film, titled “Priscilla,” with Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown,” “Bad Times at the El Royale”) attached to star as Presley and “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The film will shoot in Toronto this fall. A24 will distribute the project in North America, with Vision Distribution handling distribution in Italy — where it will later become a Sky exclusive. Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world. “Priscilla” marks...

