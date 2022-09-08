MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU men’s soccer got a dream start against Yale, but it all came crashing down in the final minutes. Max Rogers game-winning goal in the 88th minute to push the Bulldogs (1-0-2) to a 2-1 victory over the No. 23 Mountaineers (2-3) on Friday. That was Yale’s second straight goal of the game to hand West Virginia its third loss in its first five matches.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO