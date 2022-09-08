ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks

Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth.
1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution.
These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines

Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession.
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future.
What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Do you know what the maximum possible Social...
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Right Now

Home Depot has defied the difficult economic landscape. Abbott Labs' diversification should equal more growth over time.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations.
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary

Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach.
