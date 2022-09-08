Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
How To Take Advantage of a Recession
While a recession is a tough time for the economy in general, there are always pockets of opportunity in every downturn. Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs Dollar Tree: 5...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks
Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth.
1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)
Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines
Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
Motley Fool
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Social Security Recipients Shouldn't Bank on a Giant Raise for 2023
Many experts are calling for a giant cost-of-living adjustment next year. While it's fair to assume that benefits will go up, seniors shouldn't assume a large raise will come down the pike -- or be an answer to their financial problems.
Down 25%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
The Nasdaq Composite has been in bear market territory for most of the year. Is the worst behind us?
Motley Fool
What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?
What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Right Now
Home Depot has defied the difficult economic landscape. Abbott Labs' diversification should equal more growth over time.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
While the market is feeling negative about Roku's near-term prospects, one factor should bring prosperity to the streaming powerhouse. Opendoor has massive potential in a multitrillion-dollar real estate market. Tech stalwart Adobe is trading at historically low valuations.
Motley Fool
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary
Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach.
