Queen Elizabeth II has died. When is her funeral?

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is pictured in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, on April 17, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 96. Her funeral is expected to be held within 10 to 12 days at Westminster Abbey. Yui Mok, pool via Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96. According to BBC News, she was the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

What do we know about Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

According to Town & Country, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be a state funeral. It is expected to occur 10 to 12 days after her passing. The Guardian said that the funeral will be held in 10 days on Sept. 18. The New York Times also reported that the funeral is expected to be 10 days after her death and will be a public holiday.

Per British custom, the queen’s body will lie in state, which will allow the public to pay their respects during the mourning period.

The archbishop of Canterbury is expected to lead the funeral service, which “would have been planned for decades,” according to Town & Country.

The Guardian reported that the state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. Following the funeral, the queen’s body will be transported in a large procession to Hyde Park. Then, it will be transferred to a hearse and taken to Windsor. At Windsor Castle, another service will be held and the casket will be lowered into the royal vault.

When will King Charles III’ coronation be?

King Charles III succeeds the queen, and Prince William will succeed him. No details have been announced about his coronation yet.