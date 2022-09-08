Read full article on original website
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
People are leaving too many Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches as tributes to the Queen
The gifts are a sentimental nod to a sketch that aired earlier this year, in which the Queen hosted Paddington Bear for tea as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
King Charles III and his siblings walk behind the Queen's coffin for the first time at a procession in Edinburgh
King Charles III was joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward as they led the procession ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving.
King Charles & Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for 1st Time Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Britons were greeted with the sight of their king on his throne on Monday (Sept. 12) as King Charles III sat on the throne for the first time since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles, 73, and his wife, Camila, Queen Consort, met with 900 members of the legislative body, as well as members of the House of Lords, all of which expressed their condolences following the queen’s death on Sept. 8. Charles said he was “deeply grateful” for the support. He also pledged support for the country’s constitutional monarch, per PEOPLE.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and her mourners could be a 'target for terrorists', ex-Met Police chief says
She predicted the crowds will be busier than those for the London Olympics or for the Queen Mother's and Princess Diana's funerals.
With selfies and salutes, Britain's generations mark queen's passing
LONDON/EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Some shed tears or wore military uniforms and medals, others took selfies and video-called distant friends and relatives. All felt they were playing a small part in history.
Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death
In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
BBC
Queen was with me at happiest and saddest times - William
Prince William has paid tribute to the Queen, saying the world has "lost an extraordinary leader" while he lost his "Grannie". The new Prince of Wales said "she was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". He...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Drakeford was not told of title beforehand
Mark Drakeford said he was not given advance notice that Prince William would be the new Prince of Wales. Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Saturday. The first minister said he had heard of the decision...
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
King Charles presented with the keys of Edinburgh
King Charles III has attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In a symbolic gesture, the King has been offered the keys of the city by Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
William and Harry united in grief
Headline writers would have been thinking about "Brothers in arms" or maybe "Brothers in grief" for their coverage. The sight of Princes William and Harry meeting the crowds together will become one of the stand-out and most unexpected images from what have been sombre days. With their wives, Catherine and...
BBC
The Archers marks the death of the Queen
The Archers marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as characters reminisced about her life in a specially-recorded scene at the start of Sunday's episode. Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, two of the Radio 4 drama's longest-serving characters, were heard reflecting on the Queen's almost 70-year reign. Lillian described The...
BBC
Harry pays tribute to the Queen's service, sound advice and smile
The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to his grandmother the Queen, thanking her for her commitment to service, sound advice and "infectious smile". Making his first statement since her death, Prince Harry said: "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now." He said he was grateful...
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
BBC
Queen's piper recalls her 'quick wit' and kindness
As tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in, her personal piper has recalled the monarch's quick wit. Pipe Major Scott Methven, 48, who served the Queen between 2015 and 2019, said she delivered regular one-liners. When he was appointed, she joked: "The whole reason you got the job...
